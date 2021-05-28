Don Marie Grabs (pictured) of the White House, Tennessee, was hiking near his home and was bitten by two mites.
A Tennessee The man says his feet looked like “zombies” after two tick bites gave him different illnesses.
Don Marie Grabs was bitten while hiking near his home. White House -About 22 miles north of Nashville-But I didn’t realize what had happened for about two weeks.
Grabs reported that a small spot on one side of his thigh began to swell and a rash covered his legs within a few days. WKRN..
He visited a doctor who performed a blood test and found in a very rare situation that his patient had two tick-borne diseases.
Grabs was diagnosed with Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. This can lead to deafness, paralysis and even amputation of the limbs if left untreated.
“I had a stain on the inside of my thigh, but I thought it was ingrown hair,” Grabs told WKRN.
“Tell people that they looked like The Walking Dead’s feet. The calves and ankles were completely covered.”
Two weeks later, a small spot on one of his thighs began to swell, and he didn’t notice anything wrong until the rash covered his legs (pictured).
Grabs hurriedly met his doctor. The doctor immediately took a blood sample and sent it to the lab.
“And if you’re lucky, you’ve got a double diagnosis because you tested positive for Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease,” he said.
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) is a bacterial infection that spreads after being bitten by mites and usually occurs from the American dog tick, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Kuriirokoidani.
Lyme disease, on the other hand, is caused by bacteria that infect humans by being bitten by infected black-footed mites.
The two illnesses have similar symptoms such as fever, headache, malaise, and a skin rash called lupus erythema.
If not treated with antibiotics, RMSF and Lyme disease can lead to deafness, paralysis, amputation of limbs and, in extreme cases, death.
Grabs (pictured) was diagnosed with two tick-borne diseases, Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Both are bacterial infections that, if left untreated, can lead to amputation, deafness, paralysis, mental illness, and even death.
Doctors told WKRN that it is very rare for someone to be bitten by two types of mites, not to mention the bites that can lead to a variety of illnesses.
“Fortunately, I caught both so quickly that the prognosis is good for me, but many people with Lyme disease suffer from Lyme disease, which can take months or even years. And sometimes they don’t even know it. They continue to have chronic fatigue and have all these symptoms since then, “Grubbs said.
Grabs added that he has now recovered from his illness and is receiving antibiotics, but is still experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and brain fog.
“Brain fog is really strange,” he told WKRN.
‘It overshadows your thoughts; I know you always feel hazy, but it seems to be calming down.
He said his story not only warns people about the danger of tick bites, but also wants to inform people of potential signs and symptoms.
