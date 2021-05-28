Warren County reports 9 cases, 2 COVID deaths, and 40% of residents vaccinated





Warren County reported that as of Friday, 40% of residents had been fully vaccinated, and last week nine new cases of COVID-19 occurred and two died in connection with the disease. did. As of Friday afternoon, the Iowa Public Health Service reported that one of the COVID-19 vaccines had been administered 43,249 times in Warren County. Of the vaccinated Warren County residents, 19,642 were vaccinated with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and required two doses, while 2,914 received only the first dose. The agency also reported that 1,064 residents had been vaccinated with a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Details of COVID-19 at Iowa this week: Here are the latest figures for Warren County and its community as of Friday afternoon: Warren County COVID-19 As of noon on Friday, Warren County has confirmed a total of 6,311 cases and 90 deaths associated with the disease since the pandemic began. According to the state dashboard, 81,578 tests were conducted in the county. The 14-day positive rate was 2.1% on Friday. There are a total of 2,241 cases reported with the 50125 ZIP code, including Indianola. The 14-day positive rate for this zip code is 1.7% and is considered by the Warren County Health Service to have a “stable” spread trend. Norwalk zip code 50221 has 1,654 cases with a 14-day positive rate of 4.2%. Carlyle’s zip code 50047 has 725 cases with a 14-day positive rate of 4.2%. The postal code for Warren County, which has the highest diffusion rate, is 50320, with a 14-day positive rate of 8.8% and 229 cases. The zip code also includes parts of Pork County, but these numbers are not included in the Warren County data. Data for Warren County and Iowa as a whole are available at the following URL: Coronavirus.Iowa.gov With resources on the current state of testing, prevention and pandemics. Warren County postal code data can be found on the Warren County Health Service website. HealthServices.WarrenCountyIA.org.. Other news from around Warren County: George Silcock is a reporter in the southern suburbs of Des Moines in the register and a weekly newspaper reporter for Indianola Records Herald.He can reach at [email protected] And on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge







