NB reports nine new COVID-19 cases, increasing vaccination rates among long-term care staff-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, stating that vaccination rates for staff at 563 care facilities in the state are increasing. Since Thursday, the state has said that the number of facilities with less than 50 percent of vaccinated staff has dropped from 99 to 86. Especially when it comes to nursing homes, the state said all 70 people currently have a staff immunization rate of over 50%. New case Public health said one of the nine new cases was a travel-related case in New Brunswick, which was isolated outside the state. There is one case in Zone 1 (Moncton area). This is the contact information for the previously confirmed case. The other two are in Zone 2 (St. John region). Both are travel related and one individual is out of state. The story continues under the ad There are four cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton area). All four cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases. read more: PEI will bring at least one COVID-19 vaccine to the Atlantic Ocean of Canada on June 27. Trend story “Escape to the side” of liberal MP after urinating with camera during virtual house session

Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths Two cases in Zone 6 (Bassert region) are related to travel. The number of cases confirmed in New Brunswick is 2,181. Since Thursday, three people have recovered, for a total of 1,998 recovery times. Forty-three people have died and the number of active cases is 139. A total of 7 patients are hospitalized. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, two of whom are in the intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized outside the state and is in the intensive care unit.















2:04

New Brunswick aims to open to Atlantic Canada (excluding NS) next month





New Brunswick aims to open to Atlantic Canada (excluding NS) next month

On Thursday, the state released guidelines outlining the path to green levels in the COVID-19 recovery program. The plan includes three phases to gradually relax the restrictions. The story continues under the ad If 75% of New Brands Wickers over the age of 12 are initially vaccinated and hospitalization is manageable, the first goal to ease the restriction is June 7. Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to be booked for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. View link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos