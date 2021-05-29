The family was disappointed because social media mistakenly linked Kelowna’s mother’s death to the COVID-19 vaccine – Victoria News

Lynnae Erick received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 17th.

Shortly after the shot, she posted on her Facebook page, mentioning arm pain and malaise (typical post-vaccination side effects).

However, the next day, the condition of a 50-year-old Kelowna woman deteriorated. She visited Facebook again on May 22 and told her friend, “I wish I hadn’t taken this shot.” She couldn’t keep awake and had pain on the side of her neck.

On May 23, she made the final update. “Happy Sunday,” she wrote. I decorated the post with a sun emoji.

The next day, his beloved mother, wife, and friend Eric died.

And those outside the close circle, those who didn’t know Eric, jumped to the conclusion.

Some people used social media to attribute Eric’s death to the complications caused by the vaccine. Quoting her recent social media post, they determined that it was the vaccine that killed her.

Eric’s best friend Amanda Stephenson spoke to Capital News on behalf of his sad family, medical professionals said in a different way.

“Linne didn’t die on her shot,” Stevenson said. “She had a good health, a serious health … The doctor said it had nothing to do with Shot, the timing was bad, but she died of her illness. “

Stevenson did not name the exact illness Eric endured with respect for the privacy of her and her family.

Stevenson is full of tears ashamed of those who spread false claims to Facebook after receiving several accusations that she and others are “trying to hide the truth” the day after Eric’s death. I posted a video of. One was threatened with murder.

“The family is really discouraged and distraught by the fact that Linnae’s name is drawn to one of these by the gorgeous people who use it for their reasoning and agenda,” she says. I did.

Despite the social media turmoil triggered by Eric’s death, her husband and her 12-year-old daughter received their first jab on May 28 — what Pfizer, Eric did. Same vaccination.

“If he was worried that the vaccine might have something to do with the death of his wife, they wouldn’t have their own vaccine,” Stevenson said.

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) is the name of a rare, potentially fatal blood coagulation syndrome that is associated with, but not clearly associated with, viral vector vaccines such as Oxford-AstraZeneca. is. Health officials have not linked VITT to an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine like Pfizer obtained by Eric.

Stevenson has launched an online fundraising campaign to help his family at the costs associated with Eric’s death and to help her daughter in the future.

“I’m going to do it for her because she was always the first person to offer kindness and generosity to everyone and the last person to ask for help,” writes Stevenson. GoFundMe page..

“I sincerely hope that those who know her will help her daughter in this horrific and sad time.”

Is there anything to add to this story or anything else to report? Email: [email protected]

@michaelrdrguez

Like us Facebook And follow us twitter..

CoronavirusFundraising activities