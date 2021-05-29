Harvard epidemiologists consider how Martha’s Vineyard avoided the worst pandemic





Martha’s Vineyard hasn’t died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, but this week in an island town, Massachusetts community only It is still considered to be at high risk for coronavirus. The fact that there were no COVID-19 deaths on the island is “extremely surprising,” said a summer resident of Vineyard Haven, who works as an epidemiologist and public health researcher at Georgetown University and Harvard TH Chan School. Said Michael A. Stoto. Of public health. so Commentary As he wrote for The Vineyard Gazette this week, Stoto pointed out several reasons why the island was able to keep coronavirus cases relatively low and mortality to zero.

“I think a few things are happening there. We are pretty good at finding cases that actually exist — the number of cases reported is much closer to the number of actual infections.” He said in a telephone interview on Friday. “We are also good at getting treatment when cases are detected early. Not many cases required hospitalization — far more than you would expect, given our number. there’s only a little.” Extensive testing and contact tracing efforts on the island also helped reduce the number of cases, according to Stoto. He also admitted that the island community had come together to make difficult decisions and gathered behind masks and vaccinations to prevent the spread of the virus. The fact that Tizbury was still considered at high risk for the coronavirus this week was not a surprise to Maura Valley, a health agent in the town of Tizbury. But she was surprised that Tisbury was the only community labeled in Massachusetts this week. “Tizbury wasn’t in the red for a few weeks, but this week it’s in the red,” she said in a telephone interview. “I wasn’t surprised. We knew we were in the red — we didn’t know we were the only ones in the red.” But Valley said the number of cases is declining and he expects Tizbury to fall out of the high-risk category when the state releases the next COVID-19 data. “Hopefully I’m right,” she said. For now, local public health officials have used it as a forum for educating the general public about the importance of getting vaccinated, and to remind them that the virus is still there. I am. “We see it as a reminder that we’re still in a pandemic, even though the restrictions have been lifted,” she said. According to Valley, the state’s COVID-19 data lists Tizbury and other island towns as separate entities, but vineyard public health officials place more importance on island-wide case roads. I will. “We have seen the entire island,” she said. “We happen to be a small community with six towns. Having these artificial boundaries didn’t really make sense.” Stoto agrees. “This is an example of how these indicators we see can be misleading,” he said. “There are six towns on the island, but in reality there is only one community. It really makes sense to see it as one community.” Emily Sweeney can be reached at [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos