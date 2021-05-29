Health
Mechlenberg County seeking solutions to health problems
The “crescent and wedge” dynamics used to describe the traditional social and economic gaps in certain parts of Charlotte have emerged in the latest crisis, COVID-19.
Charlotte, NC — Many Charlottes are familiar with what is called the “crescent and wedge” dynamic.
Looking at the shape of the city and how certain socio-economic disparities occur, there are usually wedge-shaped areas in the crescent-shaped areas south and north of Charlotte, mainly marked by few means. Wedge.
Usually this Dynamics apply to income, poverty, food insecurity, and access to resources.. However, it is influencing the COVID-19 trend and health authorities are looking for a solution to this problem.
Latest Mecklenburg County COVID-19 data Shows the vaccination rate and the crescent-shaped and wedge-shaped trends that appear in COVID-19 cases per capita. The area with the highest incidence is in the so-called affluent wedge in the south, where about 70-90% of the people are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the lowest uptakes are northwest and east of Charlotte. In those areas, less than one-third of residents have their shots.
Conversely, the areas with the highest number of new cases per capita are those with the lowest vaccine intake and traditionally the areas with the least access to resources, the Northern Crescent.
Gibby Harris, director of public health at Mechlenberg, said health officials have been addressing these disparities from the beginning.
“We weren’t too surprised by the data. We knew that we were vaccinated to a particular population and that they had challenges to make vaccination comfortable.” Harris said.
According to Harris, vaccine providers are hosting pop-up vaccination events in areas of greatest need, where incentive vaccination is targeted and workers make door-to-door visits to distribute information about the vaccine. going.
But that’s clear-the familiar dynamics are still working, and Harris said he would welcome more solutions.
“That work continues, and if there are other ideas that the community has, we’re listening to them,” Harris said.
Contact Vanessa Ruffes [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter And Instagram..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]