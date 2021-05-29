Health
AstraZeneca’s blood clot risk is still 100,000 to 1, but case fatality is declining, says EU Watchdog
The risk of rare blood clots after vaccination with AstraZeneca remains at 1 in 100,000, but case fatality has declined since last month, the European drug watchdog said yesterday.
By mid-April, 17 million people had been dosed, according to people familiar with the matter, and the number is now 19 million.
As of yesterday, Watchdog recorded 316 blood clots with low platelets. Less than 5 in Ireland – among those who received jabs in EU countries.
The frequency of abnormal blood clots has not changed, but the lethality has decreased as patients and doctors have turned their attention to potential symptoms, said Task Force chairman Marco Cavalelli of the European Medicines Agency. He spoke at a press conference of EMA).
Less than 5 cases have been reported here and there have been no deaths.
To date, 2.1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Europe, and only one case of possible rare blood clots has been reported, the EMA said.
This is because government agencies have approved the first vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years.
The vaccine produced by Pfizer / BioNtech can be safely used by adolescents in a study of more than 2,000 young people in the United States.
It will continue to be monitored by the watchdog for two years.
The country’s National Immunological Advisory Board (Niac), which advises Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan on the Covid-19 vaccine, says it is considering making the vaccine available to children with high-risk medical conditions. Stated.
It can also be provided to children living in households with immunocompromised people.
It examines the ethical issues surrounding recommending vaccines for healthy adolescents.
Niac is also considering the possibility of providing a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a second dose to people under the age of 50 who received a single dose of AstraZeneca.
This is because the risk of blood clots after two doses of AstraZeneca was much lower than initially thought.
This can affect healthcare professionals and people at very high risk for Covid-19 due to the country’s underlying illness.
When asked about the vaccine mix, EMA officials said yesterday that two studies were underway. One in the UK and the other in Spain.
So far, vaccine mixing doesn’t seem to be a big risk, but they want to collect more evidence.
The latest development comes as a new case of 467
The virus was reported yesterday.
There are 99 inpatients in Covid-19, 38 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Taoiseach Michelál Martin revealed yesterday that when the country took a major step towards reopening the country, an extraordinary group was set up here to monitor the so-called Indian variants of the virus.
So far, there are 97 cases of more contagious variants.
People who receive only one Covid-19 vaccine have less protection.
Vaccines are currently available for pregnant women between the 14th and 36th weeks of gestation, and their intake varies between 20pc and 60pc.
Dr. Peter McKenna, Head of HSE’s National Women’s and Infant Program, said the evidence so far is that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.
He accepted the offer and urged women to reduce their chances of getting sick if they were infected with the virus.
On the other hand, the impact of the HSE cyberattack had a devastating effect on patient service during the second week.
Thousands are now facing the third week of outpatient cancellation and the high-risk confusion of illness scanning, diagnosis, and treatment appointments.
Cork’s radiation therapy service is at a standstill.
