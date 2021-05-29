COVID-19 Vaccine Effective for Cancer Patients, New Research Shows





Recent studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in people diagnosed with cancer. Almost 90% of cancer patients tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after receiving injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In just two weeks, the second vaccinated person has been proven to be well vaccinated. Patients’ antibodies are weaker than those who have not been diagnosed with cancer. After they were given the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the results showed that they acquired 70 percent lower immunity compared to non-cancer patients. But even if it’s not the same as the expected protection rate, experts still find the results positive. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Effective for Cancer Patients (Photo: US Secretary of Defense / Wikimedia Commons) Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are somehow effective in combating viruses.The study “Evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 seropositive after BNT162b2 messenger RNA vaccination in patients treated for cancer” was published in the journal. JAMA Oncology Pfizer and Modana are reported to be one of the COVID-19 vaccines with significantly higher protection. UPI.. Both vaccines have a 90% efficacy rate. Read again: New COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase 3 Trial: Sanofi Announces Involvement of 35,000 Participants by GSK Other vaccines expected to show the same protection rate Cancer patients take medications that may affect the extra medications prescribed. This is a challenge for the COVID-19 vaccine. The study found no adverse side effects in cancer patients who received the vaccine twice. Drugs that may interfere with the protection rate of the COVID-19 vaccine include methotrexate and steroids. These drugs are taken not only by cancer patients, but also by people who are being treated for psoriasis, arthritis, and sclerosis. Chemotherapy also said it could interfere with COVID-19 immunotherapy. Amos stemmer, Co-author of the study and professor of oncology at the Rabin Medical Center, a major hospital in Petachikva, Israel. Based on this study, it was detected that 100% of undiagnosed individuals have active antibodies, along with 90% of successful cancer patient groups. In addition, participants in studies treated with cancer treatments have a minimum threshold of antibodies required for COVID-19. The first discoveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine study in cancer patients continue. Cancer patients will continue to be monitored to determine the relationship between the vaccine and the cancer status. Researchers are planning to study a Moderna vaccine that is expected to be as effective as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Stemmer said. Related article: COVID-19 Test Results in 15 Minutes: Scientists Develop New Rapid Method to Detect Viruses Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Science Times.

