Health Issues | Parent Grill: Vaccine Version | Coronavirus

Teenage parents may be one of the most discerning people around. When kids ask to go to a friend’s house or stream a new video game, they ask a lot of questions. Who is there? Are their parents at home? What is it rated as? This is an old-fashioned parent grill. We faced it, we do it to our children, and we are confident that our children will continue the tradition.

As a doctor, I expect more when my parents start thinking about getting their children vaccinated. Only this time, our job is to “take the fever” and answer all the questions that the patient’s parents have.

Is it safe? The COVID-19 vaccine is similar to many of the vaccines that pediatricians have provided to children for decades, but with no demonstrable adverse effects. It has been developed and tested to the same standards in the same way as all of our modern medical techniques, treatments, and medications. You already rely on many of these medical solutions every day.

The COVID-19 vaccine has soared all the complex steps of a long and complex review process, thanks to worldwide attention, billions of funding, and many voluntary volunteers. If the disease is very widespread, it is really easy to 1) sign up for people to participate in the trial and 2) determine if the vaccine worked. That leads to your next question …

Is it effective? Okay! Vaccines are 100 percent effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. I understand your distrust of this. “There’s no such thing as 100 percent!” You may need to ask some follow-up questions, just as you would be skeptical when a teenager says he doesn’t drink at a party. .. I can associate. If I had said a year ago that there was such an effective vaccine, I wouldn’t have believed it either.

We know the effectiveness of vaccines, thanks to extensive testing and rigorous data collection. Did you know that the first millions of people who were vaccinated registered with V-Safe? It is an application that regularly checks in to vaccinated people after vaccination. It asks if there were any side effects and provides an opportunity to report if you have been infected with COVID. Some mild “breakthrough” cases have been reported, with few or no symptoms and no long-term effects of the disease.

How long will it take? It’s free! If you have insurance, your insurance may be claimed, but you will not. There is no self-pay. There is no invoice. freedom. If you do not have insurance, you will not be charged.

Is it fast? I know you’re busy, so you need to know how long this will take. If you make an appointment with a vaccine clinic or pharmacy, you can get in and out in 30 minutes. Since vaccination is the sole purpose, it is the fastest way for specialized clinics to get vaccinated. You don’t have to wait for patients who need other types of care. Walk-in clinics are emerging to make vaccination of children even more convenient. When the vaccine is given, there is a 15-minute observation period, which is usually the longest part of the entire visit.

Is it easy? it’s simple. You can register and schedule online. vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.. Alternatively, you can call 802-863-7240 to register and schedule by phone. Or visit the advertised walk-in clinic. You tell them your name and date of birth, poke a little and wait 15 minutes. You repeat this process in 3-4 weeks, wait 2 weeks and your child may go. They are free to interact with other vaccinated children. If enough people are vaccinated, they may be able to go to school without wearing a mask, play normal sports, and do all the other very enjoyable teenage rites of passage.

There are people working to help remove the barriers to getting vaccinated. If you have trouble finding a clinic or vehicle, or have any other needs, please call the SVMC COVID-19 Information Hotline (802-440-8844). For more questions from real parents, see the Real Parents, Real Questions article on our website. If you have any questions, please see the contact page.