Health
Is Mental Health Related to Cardiovascular Disease?
Mental health issues are widespread among Indians and the situation continues to grow. Like many other health problems, the mental health crisis is exacerbated only by the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent sequestration, bereavement, and quarantine due to loss of income from unemployment.
The issue to consider is the link between mental and physical health. One question I wonder is if mental health issues can be associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD). According to the survey, the answer is yes. According to a treatise entitled “Mental Health and Cardiovascular Disease” American Journal of Medicine, “The prevalence of depression in patients with cardiovascular disease is three times that of the general population. In the medical setting, depression is underdiagnosed.”
The possibility that mental health problems can cause cardiovascular problems is not a new phenomenon. Even the types of mental health problems can cause a variety of heart health problems. Dr. Ameya Udyavar, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, Who said
“As cardiologists, we classify psychological stress into two categories: acute and chronic. Acute stress refers to sudden shock as a result of personal tragedy, accidents, death, etc., and the heart. It can cause attacks and balunization of the heart, dilate the heart, weaken the pump, and weaken the myocardium. Chronic stress is accompanied by stress that builds up over a period of time in daily life. Includes anxiety about unemployment, exams, project deadlines, traffic congestion, home quarrels, etc., which can lead to high blood pressure, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. ”
Heart disease in India has increased prevalence at a significant rate in recent decades. So Health problems india Report in 2019“In the last 25 years, heart disease cases have increased by 50% in India, according to doctors at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Center. Heart disease accounts for 28.1% of all deaths in India in 2016. And this statement is not unbelievable. “
Mental health status may play a role in this rapid increase in cases of heart disease. Despite the fact that most of the population is affected by some mental health condition Mental health services account for only 0.16 percent of the government’s health budget. In addition, there is a sharp shortage of psychiatric specialists in the country. The data show that for every 100,000 Indians there are 0.3 psychiatrists, 0.12 psychologists and 0.07 social workers.
Mental health is further influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Indian Psychiatry Society (IPS), a 2020 study showed a 20% increase in cases of mental illness, affecting at least one in five Indians.
There are countless reasons why mental health problems are exacerbated. The life-threatening aspect of COVID-19 for both individuals and their families is only the beginning of these problems. Social isolation caused by blockades is itself a risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease. Lockdowns have effectively left individuals unemployed, often homeless, and caused immense stress and turmoil in millions of day laborers overnight.
The link between the two conditions, and the key issue that increased this sensitivity throughout the pandemic, is the emergence of risk factors. “Mental health issues create a playground for cardiovascular disease [comes] To, ” Said Gitanjali Narayanan, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS in Bangalore.. This is caused by not taking the drug on time and avoiding aspects such as social contact that automatically develop risk factors for CVD. ”
Due to lack of access to mental health services in India, few Indians properly manage the symptoms of mental illness. As a result, problems such as social isolation, poor diet, lack of exercise and motivation, and chronic stress are major risk factors in the development of cardiovascular disease and other conditions.
The fact that recent studies have found that patients with cardiovascular disease are three times more likely to have mental health problems underscores the link between these conditions. Given the high incidence of mental health problems in India, it is far past the time to recognize these conditions and begin to treat them as the significant public health problems they represent.
