Everything you need to know about aspergillosis fungal infections





As the country was fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, several other infectious diseases that were becoming the hurdles of this fight arose. These infections are called “post-COVID complications”. Several cases of black, white, and yellow fungi have emerged in patients who have recovered or are still infected with COVID-19. White and yellow fungi have few casualties, but more than 11,000 people have been reported to be infected with black fungi. And of all the states, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the most adversely affected by the same state. While Gujarat is recording an increase in black fungal infections, another concern of the state comes from Vadodara, where doctors reported eight cases of a new fungal infection known as aspergillosis. The patient was hospitalized. What is Aspergillosis Fungal Infection? by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Aspergillus-a type of fungus-lives both indoors and outdoors. People with weak immunity or lung disease have this infection and have health problems. Physical problems caused by aspergillosis mainly include organ infections and allergic reactions. According to health experts, this fungal infection is not as deadly as black fungus, but it is also fatal. There are five types of aspergillosis: allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), allergic aspergillus sinusitis, aspergillosis (“fungal bulb”), chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, and invasive aspergillosis. However, patients with COVID-19 experience rare sinus pulmonary aspergillosis. Symptoms of pulmonary aspergillosis Patients with COVID-19 are experiencing a rare form of aspergillosis known as chronic pulmonary aspergillosis. Patients with the same symptoms experience weight loss, coughing, hemoptysis, shortness of breath, and malaise. What is the reason behind the infection? In COVID-19 patients, fungal infections are said to be increased due to weakened immunity and irrational use of steroids. Non-sterile water used to hydrate the oxygen supply is also a source of infection. How to prevent it? Aspergillosis is present in the environment, making it difficult to avoid. People with weak immunity can follow these precautions to prevent fungal infections: Protect yourself from the environment – People with weak immunity should stay out of dusty areas such as construction sites. Precautions such as fully covered clothing and N95 masks should be followed when handling soil and fertilizers. dosage – Patients who have had an organ or stem cell transplant are at increased risk of infection. Therefore, be sure to take the antifungal drug prescribed by your doctor. test – Early tracking of illness prevents it from getting worse. A blood test can reveal the presence of this infection in the patient, but the first step is to consult a doctor. Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here

