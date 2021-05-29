COVID-19 vaccination in Canada on Saturday, May 29, 2021

The latest figures for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada as of 4:00 am EST on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

In Canada, the state has reported 463,184 new vaccinations, for a total of 22,809,939 vaccinations. Nationwide, 1,877,968 people or 5.0 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. The state administers doses at a rate of 60,185.684 per 100,000.

To date, a total of 25,994,734 doses have delivered 9,700 new vaccines to the states and territories. States and territories use 87.75 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the region usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports that it has given 30,656 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 291,575. The state administered doses at a rate of 556.833 per 1,000. In the state, 2.13 percent (11,161) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been provided to Newfoundland and Labrador, with a total of 358,370 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 68% of the population. The state used 81.36 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The PEI reports that it has received 9,044 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 87,861 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 553.877 per 1,000. In the state, 8.11 percent (12,868) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccine has been given to PEI with a total of 105,595 doses. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 67% of the population. The state used 83.21 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia reports that 77,294 new vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days, for a total of 560,843 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 574.694 per 1,000 people. In the state, 4.43 percent (43,252) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccine has been provided to Nova Scotia, with a total of 651,450 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 67% of the population. The state used 86.09 percent of the available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick reports 51,654 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 451 and 363 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 578.641 per 1,000 people. In the state, 4.87 percent (37,999) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to New Brunswick, with a total of 533,805 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 68% of the population. The state used 84.56 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Quebec reports 104,204 new vaccinations with a total of 5,306,336 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 620.142 per 1,000. Quebec has received 9,700 new vaccines, for a total of 5,887,119 vaccines to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 69% of the population. The state used 90.13 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Ontario reports a total of 8,690,473 vaccinations and 159,775 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 591.628 per 1,000 people. In the state, 4.25 percent (624,920) of the population is fully vaccinated. So far, with a total of 10,075,515 doses, no new vaccine has been given to Ontario. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 69% of the population. The state used 86.25 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Manitoba reports that a total of 816,984 vaccinations resulted in 23,236 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 593.305 per 1,000 people. In the state, 7.06 percent (97,180) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Manitoba, with a total of 944,890 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 69% of the population. The state used 86.46 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan reports 14,351 new vaccinations with a total of 693,625 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 588.24 per 1,000 people. In the state, 5.74 percent (67,723) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan, with a total of 815,975 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 69% of the population. The state used 85.01 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Alberta reports a total of 2,668,567 vaccinations and 52,820 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 606.211 per 1,000 people. In the state, 8.45 percent (372,151) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Alberta, with a total of 2,945,025 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 67% of the population. The state used 90.61 percent of the available vaccine supply.

British Columbia reports a total of 3,106,269 vaccinations and 73,458 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 605.325 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.14 percent (160,885) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been provided to British Columbia, with a total of 3,511,360 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough for a single dose to 68% of the population. The state used 88.46 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Yukon Territory reports that a total of 52,649 vaccinations resulted in 114 new vaccinations. In this area, doses are administered at a rate of 1,261.628 per 1,000 people. In this area, 59.34 percent (24,763) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccines have been delivered to Yukon, for a total of 57,020 doses. The area is vaccinated enough to give one dose to 140% of the population. The region uses 92.33 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories reports zero new vaccinations with a total of 52,237 vaccinations. The territory received doses at a rate of 1,157.761 per 1,000 people. In this area, 51.74 percent (23,344) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to the Northwest Territories, with a total of 63,510 doses so far. The area is vaccinated enough to give one dose to 140% of the population. The region uses 82.25 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Nunavut Territory reports zero new vaccinations with a total of 31,157 vaccinations. The territory received a dose of 804.55 per 1,000 people. In this area, 36.44 percent (14,113) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Nunavut Territory, with a total of 45,100 doses so far. The area is vaccinated enough to be vaccinated once in 120% of the population. The region uses 69.08 percent of the available vaccine supply.

* Data Note: The figures are edited by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest public data and are subject to change. Note that some states report weekly, while others report same or previous day figures. The dose of vaccine given is not the same as the number of people given, as some approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccine is not currently given to children under the age of 12 or children of certain health conditions. Because some states use additional doses per vial, it may appear that the number of doses given exceeds the number of doses distributed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 29, 2021.