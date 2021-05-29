Hesitation decreases as the fear of coagulation recedes

She may be classified as a vaccine repellent, but she didn’t hesitate about how Jane avoided being vaccinated. AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I received an offer for a vaccine I didn’t want. I asked for a new promise and waited for another offer. It’s the same again, so I canceled it again. Finally, they offered me. Pfizer.. “

John took a wait-and-see approach. “I’m not in a hurry. I don’t need a vaccine that can cause blood clots. So I’ve postponed registration for now.”

Neither Jane nor John (not her real name) are vaccination repellents, they say. They are anxious to be unidentified, but they say they would be happy to roll up their sleeves if they could get the jab of their choice.

However, despite the emphasis on vaccine refusal and hesitation, the true story of the Covid-19 vaccine deployment is Ireland The size of the capture.

Throughout the year, support for vaccination remained consistently high among those who had not yet been vaccinated. This group is constantly becoming younger as older people are vaccinated. So, in reality, support is increasing across the population.

According to a poll by the Institute of Economic and Social Research (ESRI), about 4 out of 5 people who have not yet been vaccinated will be vaccinated. Its social activity measures, along with other pandemic-related sentiments, have been tracking vaccine intent since Christmas.

Despite the ups and downs of vaccine deployment and the fate of individual products, the tracker draws a nearly stable picture. The percentage of those who said they would be vaccinated fell to a low of 72.3 percent at the end of April, probably due to program delays and coagulation-related problems associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Since then, it has recovered to 79.4 percent.

Conversely, those who were uncertain about the vaccine, Johns and Janes, fell from 18 percent to 13.2 percent between April and May. Throughout the year, the percentage of respondents who say they will never get the vaccine remains low at 6.3-8.8%.

“There’s more than a hint that more people were pushed into the’don’t know’category after the blood clot problem occurred,” says a psychologist professor. Pete Run ESRI “But the effect did not exceed a few percentage points.”

The majority believe that most people nearby will be vaccinated, and most will recommend the vaccine to uncertain friends and family. Only 10 percent don’t.

Vaccine hesitation is highest among poll shows, especially women, in their thirties

So far, the uptake rate is backing up this polling data. According to HSE, over 90% of people over the age of 70 are vaccinated. Almost 90% of people in their 60s are enrolled in the vaccine, despite complaining about AstraZeneca’s assignment. Data collection was interrupted by a cyberattack last week, but vaccination of people in their 50s and 40s is progressing rapidly.

However, progress may be even more severe in the future. Vaccine hesitation is highest among poll shows, especially women, in their thirties.

In Ireland, half of pregnant women at Rotunda Hospital refused to receive the vaccine during the first week of deployment to this cohort, the Irish Times reported earlier this month.

This reluctance is presumed to be related to concerns about possible effects on the fetus. The Covid-19 vaccine has not been tested in pregnant women during clinical trials, but has been given to hundreds of thousands of pregnant women without raising safety concerns for women and their babies.

Dr. Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy There is “some resistance” to vaccination among pregnant patients, and in some cases this is influenced by health care workers who advise women to postpone it.

“This shows that all of us doctors and nurses need to sing the same hymn about this.”

Mr. Ran said: “It’s easy to exaggerate the high acceptance rate of older people compared to others. If you’re 18 to 25 years old, three-quarters say it’s taken. It’s two minutes.

“Furthermore, the majority who don’t say’yes’ say they’re not sure. Still, there was a lot of uncertainty in the older cohort, but they were still vaccinated. “

Some people who have been vaccinated in the last few weeks have reported that they have been called with a sudden notice indicating that they have filled a slot that was originally intended for someone else. Some people see this as evidence of increased resistance to vaccination.

However, there was a no-show at the mass vaccination center, which is not necessarily due to vaccine hesitation.Earlier this month, one-fifth people called for vaccinations a day Drogheda It didn’t come out, but it’s probably because I got a call from another vaccination center.

A similar thing happened at the beginning of April. City West Vaccination center with double reservation. In the early stages of vaccine deployment, double appointments were made for older patients between general practitioner surgery and mass vaccination centers.

According to HSE, the center in Drogheda was relatively new at the time of the no-show, which dropped to 10% the next day.

Suffering from the turmoil caused by cyberattacks on IT systems, HSE struggles to provide even the basic data on vaccine deployments. Anecdotally, AstraZeneca is associated with the highest percentage of DNA (not attended), but Johnson & Johnson has the lowest DNA numbers, officials say. This may be because it is a one-shot vaccine, which makes it more attractive to people planning to travel abroad in the summer.

Duffy said that some of her 60s patients were “displaced” at 12-week intervals between injections of AstraZeneca, completely unlike other vaccinated young and less vulnerable people. Say it’s not protected. “That meant they had to be quarantined longer than they were needed. But at the time, supply was volatile and plans were often hooves.”

The conservativeness expressed about AstraZeneca in some quarters is now controversial, given that the remaining supply of this vaccine is being used as a second dose for people vaccinated in the spring. There is room for it.

Nurse Margaret Ravel called on islander Tara McMahon to be vaccinated from a waiting room outside the Innisboffin Health Center.Photo: Charles McKillan / Getty Images



I’m not sure, but if you see millions of people around the world vaccinated without results, you react to what you see and embark on board.

Covid-19 is primarily a disease of older and vulnerable people, and unless there is an underlying condition, young people are very unlikely to suffer serious consequences. Over time, as more and more people are vaccinated, the common threat posed by the virus is receding.

So do you need to change your messaging as the rollout reaches a younger group? Should we resort to social solidarity to protect ourselves from Covid’s illness, rather than to the self-interest of people?

Ran does not think so, based on the general acceptance of vaccines among young people as measured by follow-up.

He says young people need to be clear about the risks posed by long covids and understand that even if they are vaccinated, they can infect older relatives with the virus.

Overall, he believes that people underestimate the extent to which vaccination controls the disease. Without it, we would face terrible problems.

“Psychology is straightforward. I’m not sure, but if you see millions of people around the world vaccinated without any effect, you’re in what you see. Will react and board. “