Aspergillosis Fungus: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Risk Factors of Fungal Infections





A new type of fungal infection has been identified in eight cases of baddala called aspergillosis, as our country is already fighting black, white and yellow fungi with a devastating second wave of coronavirus. And, like the other three infections, aspergillosis is found in patients who have recovered from COVID 19. Although not as deadly as black or yellow fungi, aspergillosis can be fatal if not treated at the right time. Patients with reduced tolerance and recovery of COVID 19 are affected by pulmonary aspergillosis, but are rare. If people are infected with COVID 19 or other high mortality fungal infections, we should not underestimate any kind of illness or infection. It is highly recommended that you seek medical attention in a hurry when faced with physical problems. But before that, it’s important to know everything about fungal infections of aspergillosis, from symptoms to causes and risk factors. What is Aspergillosis? Aspergillosis is a type of allergic reaction or fungal growth caused by Aspergillus. It usually grows on rotten vegetation and dead leaves, affecting people with very weak immune systems and lung disease.

There are several types of aspergillosis fungal infections that present different symptoms to infected people. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis- People with lung problems are more susceptible to this infection. Symptoms of ABPA are shortness of breath and sudden illness. Invasive Aspergillosis- The infection attacks people with very weak immunity, including coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, and fever. Aspergilloma- Again, if you have lung disease, exposure to this fungus can affect you. Symptoms include chest and bone pain, visual impairment, decreased urine and bloody urine, headache, breathing problems, skin pain, chills, and bloody sputum. Carrier of aspergillosis Pile of compost, rotten vegetation, dead leaves, stored grains, and marijuana leaves can carry fungi. Diagnosis of aspergillosis Your doctor will ask you about your symptoms and will test based on your medical history and illness. Sometimes a biopsy is recommended to examine the lung tissue of invasive aspergillosis. Other tests include blood tests to test for antibodies, fungal molecules and allergens, chest x-rays, CT scans of the lungs, and sputum staining to test for bronchial mucus. In general, aspergillosis does not require treatment, but other types can be fatal if there is a risk of airway obstruction, nephropathy, respiratory failure, lung bleeding, etc.

