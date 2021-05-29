70% of county residents over the age of 12 receive at least one COVID vaccination | News





Seven out of ten Sonoma County residents over the age of 12 received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 300,000 residents partially vaccinated, according to a statement by the Sonoma County Health Authority on May 28. I am inoculated. The total of 305,501 residents who received at least one dose represents 70% of the 434,000 residents in counties over the age of 12. As of May 28, the county had a total of 543,222 doses, according to the county’s press release, with vaccination rates higher than states and countries. A total of 252,478 counties (58% over 12 years old) are fully vaccinated with either Pfizer, Modana, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Over 30% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 are partially vaccinated. Despite these milestones, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase warns that we haven’t left home yet, for unvaccinated individuals, especially on the next Memorial Day holiday. Advised him to avoid large gatherings. “We are seeing the virus still spreading among unvaccinated adolescents, especially those under the age of 30,” says Mase. “Because this is Memorial Day Weekend, we strongly recommend that you keep avoiding rallies, especially if you are not vaccinated. In the meantime, we all keep wearing their masks and on the side of caution. I advise you to make a mistake with. I don’t want to see another surge. “ Now that the supply of vaccines is outpacing demand, the county’s vaccine support efforts are expanding to make vaccines more convenient to obtain through mobile and school clinics. Pharmacies and clinics are currently accepting reservations for walk-in vaccines, and ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft offer free rides to vaccine clinics. In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that vaccinated Californians are eligible to receive a $ 116.5 million prize, including a single $ 1.5 million lottery prize. Newsome also announced that the next two million people vaccinated in California will receive a $ 50 gift card. Residents can book vaccines through:myturn.ca.gov.. Residents in need of booking assistance are advised to call the county’s COVID-19 hotline (707-565-4667).People may also continue to use the county stuff SoCoEmergency.org Vaccination Clinic List To find an appointment. Eligible individuals who are insured are encouraged to first seek a vaccine appointment through their major healthcare provider. Community members are encouraged to visit for more information, including the latest vaccine numbers, who is vaccinated, and how to receive the vaccine. SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine, Or call 2-1-1.

