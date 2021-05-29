COVID-19 pregnant Canadians face close call, happy reunion and decide to vaccinate more mothers

Natalia Wallek and her fiancé, Germain Decosta, feed the praise of their newborn son at Dakosta’s parents’ home in Ancaster, Ontario. Warek, a registered nurse, was infected with COVID-19 in the third semester. Galit Rodin / The Globe and Mail

When Natalia Wallek tested positive COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In early May she was worried, but not so much.

A 31-year-old woman living in Ancaster, Ontario, knew several friends and acquaintances who had caught and recovered the coronavirus. She thought her fight would be just as easy.

The difference turned out to be her pregnancy. This is an underlying condition that increases her risk of developing severe illness. If.. Women like Mr. Warek are currently being targeted to promote vaccination throughout Canada to protect as many future mothers as possible.

Her COVID-19 symptoms occurred on April 28, five days after the Government of Ontario announced that she would move pregnant women to the “highest risk” category of vaccination deployments and immediately qualify. started. But even if she fired in a hurry on the day of the announcement, her immunity would not have been enough to protect her in time.

At present, Warek, who felt that he was at low risk of being infected with the coronavirus because he worked from home, was nervous about drinking a new one. vaccine Its first clinical trial excluded pregnant women.

She was just over 32 weeks pregnant with her first child when the virus began to spread to a house she and her fiancé, Germain Decosta, shared with his extended family. Six of the nine members of the family were positive, including DeCosta’s 52-year-old sister, who remains at ECMO. This is a type of life support that goes one step further than ventilators.

“I was scared because I had exactly the same symptoms as my sister-in-law,” said Warek, a trained registered nurse. “But I was just-again-thinking.’I’m not going to reach that point. I’m 31 years old.”

Nonetheless, she and Decosta decided to call an ambulance when they couldn’t stand the fatigue, relentless fever, and shortness of breath. On the night of May 4, paramedics took her to St. Joseph Healthcare in Hamilton, where a team of about 12 doctors and nurses examined her case.

They recommended that she be put down for an emergency caesarean section. Mr. Wallek called Mr. Decosta, who was not admitted to the hospital. The call took less than a minute. “It’s like this is happening. I’m doing a Caesarean section. I love you. I’m scared. I pray.”

Tests have shown that her platelet count is dangerously low. This means that the surgical team can have trouble stopping her bleeding. Before she was anesthetized, someone warned Mr. Warek that in the worst case she might lose her uterus. “What a hell,” she remembered. “What if I wake up and never have a child again?”

Doctors at Hamilton Hospital sent praise for an emergency caesarean section. This is a potentially dangerous procedure for Mr. Warek, given the low platelet count. Galit Rodin / The Globe and Mail

The public health message about the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women is evolving as rapidly as the virus itself, making it difficult for women to catch up.

In less than six months, Canadian public health authorities and vaccination experts caveat There was not enough information to encourage pregnant women to inject the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy as soon as possible.

Two major changes have occurred since Health Canada approved the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine in December. [the vaccines] Not yet established in pregnant women. “

First, early observations from a global vaccination campaign suggest that the new mRNA shots created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are safe during pregnancy. This is because many female reproductive health professionals have predicted that they will be based on the experience of other vaccines.

(The Canadian state government has stopped offering the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to everyone using viral vector technology because of the risk of a rare but serious blood coagulation disorder unrelated to pregnancy. Did.)

A registered nurse in the Fraser Health area of ​​British Columbia takes Pfizer at a walk-in clinic in Sally, British Columbia. Daryl Dike / Canadian Press

Preliminary data from COVID-19 vaccine surveillance in the United States, Release The New England Journal of Medicine in late April did not detect any warning signs for pregnant women or their babies associated with receiving COVID-19 vaccination late in pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in Canada, two research teams Funding The Federal COVID-19 Immune Task Force and Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group are monitoring women to further assess the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

“To date, no vaccine has been shown to be dangerous during pregnancy,” said Deborah Money, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of British Columbia and an expert on infectious diseases during pregnancy.

“Even the vaccines we avoid do not cause harm, and the vaccines we intentionally use are definitely profitable.”

Obstetricians generally say that pregnant women should not take vaccines that use live attenuated viruses, such as measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations, but Dr. Money said. Inadvertently during pregnancy, he said the medical literature had never recorded adverse results after the vaccine was given.

The main shots recommended during pregnancy for whooping cough and flu have the added benefit of providing antibodies to babies who are vulnerable to the viruses that cause both diseases.COVID-19 vaccine given during pregnancy also protects newborns early the study Performance.

Pregnant women are vaccinated against Sinovac at the Apodaka clinic on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. Daniel Betheryl / Reuters

The second significant change since the vaccine was approved has given public health authorities a better understanding of the threat that COVID-19 poses to pregnant women.

CANCOVID-Canadian Preg Surveillance Due to the efforts led by Dr. Money, pregnant women infected with the coronavirus are about five times more likely to be admitted to a hospital or intensive care unit than women of reproductive age who are not pregnant, although the overall number is small. understood.echo data From elsewhere in the world.

Wendy Whittle, Head of Delivery at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, said: “It only makes them incredibly vulnerable to all types of infections that target the respiratory tree.”

Detailed data from CANCOVID-Preg will only be available until the end of 2020. In other words, it does not capture the apex of the third wave fueled by the Canadian variant. This is because some front-line obstetricians, especially in Ontario, hospitalize more infected pregnant women than in previous waves.

For example, Mount Sinai, a high-risk pregnancy referral center, admitted 15 pregnant women with COVID-19 to the ICU in April and May 2021. This is three times the number of hospitals admitted to the ICU in the first year of the pandemic. ..

“”[T]This is now the daily wave of pregnant women and individuals coming to the ICU in Ontario, many of whom require a ventilator. These women and individuals are getting sick very quickly, “said the Canadian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in mid-April. statement Request the government to vaccinate pregnant women sooner.

All states eventually listened to the call by lining up pregnant mothers and starting vaccination reservations for all age groups.

“I always emphasize this: the majority [pregnant women with COVID-19] Susan Ellis, director of obstetrics at St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, said: “But the reason we advocate vaccines, and why we are more interested in the third wave, is that people with severe illness can always be predicted because of other risk factors. It means people who didn’t. “

In other words, some people, like Mr. Warek, become healthy young mothers.

From late April to early May, Mr. Warek was one of three pregnant women with COVID-19 who gave birth by emergency caesarean section at the same hospital in Hamilton. Galit Rodin / The Globe and Mail

Mr. Wallek does not remember that the day after his son’s prize was born, he weighed less than 4 1/2 pounds. It was May 5th, when she was in the ICU and recovered from a successful caesarean section that did not end with a hysterectomy.

Still contagious, Mr. Warek could only see the baby through the window of his room in St. Joseph’s COVID-19 ward. By flukes, nurses on the 19th floor of COVID discovered that rooms 485 and 486 overlooked a special care facility on the 3rd floor in the adjoining building of the hospital.

A week after the praise was born, Mr. Warek met him for the first time. Hospital staff were wheelchair-accessible from the COVID-19 floor to the nursing home and applauded in line in the hall. The staff made a poster with a photo of praise saying “I can’t wait to see you”.

Mr. Wallek was one of three pregnant women in COVID-19 who underwent an emergency caesarean section after being rushed to St. Joseph by ambulance from late April to early May. Everyone spent part of the quarantine and recovery period in a room with a view of the nursery, and the nurse waved to hold the baby over the glass.

Trisha Mayer, 38, noticed that she was in Room 485 a few days after Mr. Warek. She gave birth to her sixth child, Isaac, six weeks earlier on May 7.

Hospital nurses and social workers did their best to connect Mayer and his son, sharing daily photos and allowing them to call and “talk” to Basinette, but with physical separation. I was worried that she and Isaac couldn’t form a bond.

“He doesn’t know me,” Mayer said in a telephone interview after she was discharged, not Isaac. “I know I carried him for 34 weeks, but he doesn’t know who I am. I hugged him only once. He’s 12 days.”

Like Mr. Warek, Mr. Mayer was not vaccinated. She was also a little nervous about the shot and didn’t see the virus as a threat. When she got sick, she quit her job as a personal support worker for home care. She doesn’t know how the virus invaded a house shared with her fiancé and her three children.

“It sounds bad,” Mayer said. “But I worked in the field every day and worked with people who were positive for COVID. And I didn’t catch it. I said,” Oh, not as bad as people are showing it. It may be. ” It was very wrong for me to think. “

She and Mr. Warek are currently urging other pregnant women to be vaccinated immediately.

“What if I get the vaccine, then I get the COVID and I don’t get so sick?” Meyer said. “The baby will still be in me.”

In April, The Globe and Mail caught up with Cannavela, a doctor in the emergency room, at an old high school helping Scarbarrow Health Network’s pop-up vaccine clinic.

