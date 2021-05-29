4 Covid Symptoms to Watch Out For If You Get Virused After Vaccination

More than 300,000 people in North East Lincolnshire have been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, a huge mileage store when the area returns to normal life.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from potentially fatal illnesses, but there are reports that the Covid-19 test is positive after vaccination.

This is because the body can take weeks to develop protection against the disease, and two doses are required for the current vaccine to be fully effective. mirror.

Scientists at King’s College London are examining data from about 1.1 million people vaccinated between December and mid-May last year to investigate post-vaccination cases.

They found that 2,278 adults tested positive after vaccination. This figure is even lower in those who receive two doses, with only 187, or 0.03 percent, catching Covid.

Researchers have identified some symptoms to watch out for after vaccination. They are listed below.

To send top Grims by Live stories directly to your inbox, click here, Or to view Hull Live headlines in your inbox click here.

1. Sneezing









Although not included as one of the major symptoms of the disease, scientists say sneezing may need to be monitored.

After getting a jab, it was 24% more common among people under the age of 60 using Covid-19.

Sneezing was the only more commonly reported symptom in Covid-vaccinated people.

Researchers at King’s College London have sent hundreds of thousands of people in the UK ZOE Covid Symptomatology Research App..

However, the study found that people vaccinated against the virus were less likely to report the original symptoms of the coronavirus.

2. Shortness of breath









Various health conditions can cause shortness of breath, and Covid can be one of them.

If you’re feeling short of breath, or if you’re bending after a jab, it’s worth taking the test.

People vaccinated with Covid-19 reported similar levels of shortness of breath, the study said.

However, it is important to note that vaccinated adults infected with Covidv are less severe than non-jab-vaccinated adults, the researchers added.

3. Ear pain









Ear pain is another potential symptom that anyone who has been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine should be aware of.

Covid patients without jabs are complaining Tinnitus, A condition that causes persistent ringing in the ears, and muffled hearing.

If you suffer from ear pain a few days after vaccination, it may be a sign of illness.

Find out what’s happening in your area

To send top Grims by Live stories directly to your inbox, click here, Or to view Hull Live headlines in your inbox click here.

4. Swollen glands









A less common side effect after vaccination is swelling of the armpit or neck glands.

They usually disappear within a few days, but they can also be a sign of infection.

However, it should be noted that one in four vaccinated people experience side effects such as sweating, chills, malaise, and pain.

They usually peak in the first 24 hours after injection and last 1-2 days. If you are worried about subsequent symptoms, it is advisable to see a doctor.