Connect with us

Health

New sunscreen ingredients provide UV protection and swimmers won’t damage coral reefs

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By


LMethylene blue is a very effective and wide spectrum UV protectant.

When used while swimming in the sea, it is also environmentally friendly on coral reefs. Florida News Times report.

New research suggests that methylene blue may be an environmentally safe alternative to sunscreen ingredients that protect human skin from the negative effects of solar radiation.

Eighty percent of the sunscreens currently in use use a chemical UV blocker called oxybenzone.

Read again: Amazing ways toxic chemicals can hurt your child

Science Times-Coral Reef-Friendly Sunscreen: New Research Shows How 100-Year-Old Drugs Can Support the Environment and Protect Your Skin

(Photo: Dimitris Vetsikas on AIX)
New research suggests that methylene blue may be an alternative sunscreen ingredient that backs up the environment and protects human skin health.

Oxybenzone

According to Oxybenzone National Library of Medicine, Absorbs ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) Rays. UVA, which is associated with skin aging, has a longer wavelength. UVB, which is associated with skin burning, has a shorter wavelength.

Some American states and other countries have banned the use of oxybenzone and its derivatives to prevent adverse effects on marine ecosystems.

Consumers primarily consider sunscreen coefficients or SPFs to avoid sunburn and possibly dangerous long-term health problems.

Because SFP only quantifies exposure to UVB, sunscreen users are more susceptible to UVA-stimulated stress and aging caused by excessive exposure to sunlight.

Efficacy of methylene blue

Methylene blue provides protection against UV rays, according to a study published in Science report..

According to Dr. Kan Cao, senior author and founder of Bluelene Skincare’s Mblue Labs, the study suggests that “methylene blue is an effective UVB blocker” and has some highly desirable features.

Professor Cao of the Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Maryland said methylene blue absorbs both UVB and UVA rays extensively, promotes repair of DNA damage, and does no harm to coral reefs.

A researcher composed of Mblue Labs and scientists from the University of Maryland investigated the UV protection effect of methylene blue between donors of all ages and sexes and compared the results with oxybenzone.

Studies have concluded that methylene blue does more than just absorb UVA and UVB as traditional sunscreens do. It also helps repair DNA damage caused by UV rays.

Serious coral bleaching and death

Researcher exposed Xenia umbellate, Soft coral species, equal amount of oxybenzone or methylene blue in another tank.

by Phys.org, Researchers monitored the growth of soft coral species and their response to oxybenzone and methylene blue. They found severe coral bleaching and death in xenia coral treated with oxybenzone within a week, but methylene blue does not adversely affect coral health even at relatively high concentrations.

Researchers have compared cells with other common skin care antioxidants, such as vitamin A and vitamin C, in their ability to reduce oxidative stress, similar to methylene blue. Cao said methylene blue is effective against cellular stress.

The combination of methylene blue and vitamin C can have anti-aging effects, especially on the skin of the elderly, suggesting positive effects from both.

According to a new study, methylene blue is safe for coral reefs and can provide wide spectrum protection from UVA and UVB, making it a potential sunscreen active ingredient.

Related information about Oxybenzone can be found in the THE COVER UP FILM YouTube video below.

Related article: 78 sunscreens contaminated with carcinogens, laboratory urges FDA to recall

Check out more news and information about Environment and climate And Medicine and health At Science Times.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: