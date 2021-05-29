New sunscreen ingredients provide UV protection and swimmers won’t damage coral reefs

LMethylene blue is a very effective and wide spectrum UV protectant.

When used while swimming in the sea, it is also environmentally friendly on coral reefs. Florida News Times report.

New research suggests that methylene blue may be an environmentally safe alternative to sunscreen ingredients that protect human skin from the negative effects of solar radiation.

Eighty percent of the sunscreens currently in use use a chemical UV blocker called oxybenzone.

(Photo: Dimitris Vetsikas on AIX)

New research suggests that methylene blue may be an alternative sunscreen ingredient that backs up the environment and protects human skin health.

Oxybenzone

According to Oxybenzone National Library of Medicine, Absorbs ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) Rays. UVA, which is associated with skin aging, has a longer wavelength. UVB, which is associated with skin burning, has a shorter wavelength.

Some American states and other countries have banned the use of oxybenzone and its derivatives to prevent adverse effects on marine ecosystems.

Consumers primarily consider sunscreen coefficients or SPFs to avoid sunburn and possibly dangerous long-term health problems.

Because SFP only quantifies exposure to UVB, sunscreen users are more susceptible to UVA-stimulated stress and aging caused by excessive exposure to sunlight.

Efficacy of methylene blue

Methylene blue provides protection against UV rays, according to a study published in Science report..

According to Dr. Kan Cao, senior author and founder of Bluelene Skincare’s Mblue Labs, the study suggests that “methylene blue is an effective UVB blocker” and has some highly desirable features.

Professor Cao of the Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Maryland said methylene blue absorbs both UVB and UVA rays extensively, promotes repair of DNA damage, and does no harm to coral reefs.

A researcher composed of Mblue Labs and scientists from the University of Maryland investigated the UV protection effect of methylene blue between donors of all ages and sexes and compared the results with oxybenzone.

Studies have concluded that methylene blue does more than just absorb UVA and UVB as traditional sunscreens do. It also helps repair DNA damage caused by UV rays.

Serious coral bleaching and death

Researcher exposed Xenia umbellate, Soft coral species, equal amount of oxybenzone or methylene blue in another tank.

by Phys.org, Researchers monitored the growth of soft coral species and their response to oxybenzone and methylene blue. They found severe coral bleaching and death in xenia coral treated with oxybenzone within a week, but methylene blue does not adversely affect coral health even at relatively high concentrations.

Researchers have compared cells with other common skin care antioxidants, such as vitamin A and vitamin C, in their ability to reduce oxidative stress, similar to methylene blue. Cao said methylene blue is effective against cellular stress.

The combination of methylene blue and vitamin C can have anti-aging effects, especially on the skin of the elderly, suggesting positive effects from both.

According to a new study, methylene blue is safe for coral reefs and can provide wide spectrum protection from UVA and UVB, making it a potential sunscreen active ingredient.

