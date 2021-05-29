Cases of Aspergillosis Reported in Covid Patients After Black Fungus: Knowing Symptomatology and Prevention

With a surge in black and white fungal cases in India, Vadodara doctors reported eight cases of a new fungal infection called aspergillosis. Doctors treating covid patients in Mumbai and Ghaziabad have also reported Aspergillus infections in positive and recovered patients.

What is Aspergillosis?

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by aspergillosis, an allergic reaction, or the growth of common fungal fungi that live indoors and outdoors. Fungi that grow on dead leaves and rotten vegetation are common fungi in our environment, and most of us inhale Apergils spores daily without getting sick. Still, getting sick is very rare. However, people with weakened immunity and lung disease, which are common in COVID-19 patients, are at increased risk of infection.

Is Aspergillosis Infectious?What is that type

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are different types of aspergillosis. Some are mild, but some are very serious. However, aspergillosis cannot spread between humans or between humans and animals from the lungs.

Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA): It occurs when Aspergillus causes inflammation of the lungs and allergic symptoms such as coughing and wheezing, but it does not cause infection.

Allergic Aspergillus Sinusitis: It occurs when Aspergillus causes inflammation of the sinuses and symptoms of sinus infections (drainage, stuffiness, headache), but not the infection.

Azole resistant Aspergillus fumigatus: It occurs when A. fumigatus, a species of Aspergillus, becomes resistant to certain drugs used to treat it. Patients with resistant infections may not benefit from treatment.

Aspergillus tumor: It occurs when Aspergillus spheres grow in the lungs or sinuses, but usually do not spread to other parts of the body. Aspergillus tumors are also called “fungal spheres”.

Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis: It occurs when Aspergillus infection causes tooth decay in the lungs and can be a long-term condition (more than 3 months). One or more fungal spheres (Aspergilloma) may also be present in the lungs.

Invasive aspergillosis: It occurs when Aspergillus causes a serious infection and usually affects people with a weakened immune system, such as those who have had an organ or stem cell transplant. Invasive aspergillosis most commonly affects the lungs, but it can also spread to other parts of the body.

Skin (skin) Aspergillosis: It occurs when Aspergillus enters the body through a crevice in the skin (for example, after surgery or after a burn) and usually causes an infection in people with a weakened immune system. Cutaneous aspergillosis can also occur when invasive aspergillosis spreads to the skin from other parts of the body, such as the lungs.

Who is at risk?

According to the US Health Organization, different types of aspergillosis affect different groups of people.

• Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) occurs most often in people with cystic fibrosis or asthma.

Aspergilloma usually affects people with other lung diseases such as tuberculosis. Also called a “mold ball”.

• Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis usually occurs in people with other lung diseases such as tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sarcoidosis. 2

• Invasive aspergillosis affects people with weakened immune systems, such as those who have had stem cell or organ transplants, who are receiving chemotherapy for cancer, or who are taking high doses of corticosteroids. Gives. Invasive aspergillosis has been reported among inpatients with severe influenza.

What are the symptoms?

Different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms.

Symptoms of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) are similar to those of asthma such as wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, and fever (rarely). Symptoms of allergic Aspergillus sinusitis 2 include stuffiness, runny nose, headache, and poor sense of smell. Symptoms of Aspergillus tumor (“fungal bulb”) include coughing, hemoptysis, and shortness of breath. Symptoms of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis include weight loss, coughing, hemoptysis, malaise, and shortness of breath.

Invasive Aspergillosis 1 usually occurs in people who are already ill with other medical conditions, so it can be difficult to know which symptoms are associated with Aspergillus infection. However, symptoms of pulmonary invasive aspergillosis include fever, chest pain, cough, hemoptysis, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may occur when the infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body.

How to prevent aspergillosis?

Keep away from dirt and dust and wear an N95 mask to protect yourself from the environment. If you are at high risk of developing invasive aspergillosis (for example, if you have an organ or stem cell transplant), your healthcare provider may prescribe medication to prevent aspergillosis.

Testing for early infections: Some high-risk patients may benefit from blood tests to detect invasive aspergillosis.

