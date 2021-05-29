COVID-19 Precautions Drops Influenza Cases in Pennsylvania | News

Harrisburg, PA — Health as one of the mildest seasonal flu on record in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 precautions such as masking and social distance that are said to help prevent the spread of the influenza virus Authorities reported on Friday. New coronavirus.
Last week, Pennsylvania reported 3,664 confirmed cases during the 2020-21 flu season. This is a 97% decrease from nearly 131,000 cases of influenza epidemics the previous year. There were 45 hospitalizations and 21 influenza-related deaths.
This was the lowest number of cases since the 2011-2012 season, when only 2,534 cases were reported.
The Ministry of Health said that the measures people took to protect themselves from COVID-19 also worked to prevent the flu because both viruses spread in the same way.
Health officials also cited a record number of influenza vaccines distributed nationwide (approximately 194 million) to curb the number of states. Influenza cases were unusually low throughout the United States this year, despite a significant increase in testing.
Ray Balishansky, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference on Friday that wearing masks and increasing social distance in certain situations would be a way to prevent influenza and other infectious respiratory diseases in the future. Should be considered.
The agency later said that masking is “a powerful tool to prevent all respiratory infections, but it is too early for DOH to decide whether to recommend masks solely for influenza prevention.” A spokeswoman said influenza vaccination will continue to be the “golden standard” for influenza prevention.
Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit