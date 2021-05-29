BBC presenter died of blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca jab





In yet another tragic event, BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died of a rare blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. The 44-year-old Shaw reportedly began to develop acute headaches a week after vaccination. Later, she became seriously ill and was treated by the Royal Victoria Inn Nagasaki intensive care team for “severe” blood clots and head bleeding. Read again- Alia Bhatt Announces Podcast Series Breaking Myth About Covid-19 Vaccine: Watch Episode 1 Here Shaw’s mother told the media, “We are devastated and there are Lisa-shaped holes in our lives that can never be filled.” Read again- Rare blood coagulopathy in 28 adults after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 The BBC reported that the provisional death certificate lists the dose of AstraZeneca vaccine as one of the factors that may be considered. However, authorities say they are investigating the involvement of vaccine jabs as a cause of death. Officials told the media: “As with suspected serious side effects, reports with fatal consequences will be fully evaluated by MHRA, including a detailed postmortem evaluation where possible. Thrombocytopenia with thrombocytopenia. A detailed and rigorous review of the report is underway. “ Read again- Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against mutants, according to research Thrombus after vaccination with AstraZeneca Covid-19 Given the reported risk of abnormal blood clots after vaccination, some European countries have stopped using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has previously reported 30 cases. Blood clotIncludes 22 cases of cerebral vein thrombosis associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 8 other types of thrombosis. However, officials said the risks were “very small” and the benefits of getting a jab outweighed the risks. Rare thrombosis or thrombosis What exactly is thrombosis with thrombocytopenia? Rare blood clots, also known as thrombosis, are usually found in places such as the brain and in low levels of platelets, a blood component that promotes coagulation. Simply put, this type of blood clot is usually found in veins in the brain. Now, according to experts AstraZeneca vaccine It happens to have the ability to activate platelets. Platelets are the smallest cells found in the blood. These are important for the formation of blood clots that can prevent abnormal / excessive bleeding. How does this blood clotting occur in our brain? To understand this concept, we need to know that the blood in our body usually returns from the brain to the heart through veins. Obstruction or thrombosis can block blood flow in the brain, form blood clots in the veins of the brain, stop the supply of oxygen, and cause abnormal brain function. Published: May 29, 2021 18:07 | Updated: May 29, 2021 6:29 pm



