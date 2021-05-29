Depressive symptoms associated with rapid renal dysfunction





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

In a study of adults with normal renal function, those with frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to have a rapid decline in renal function later. This study will be published in the next issue. darkness.. Depression is middle-aged and Senior citizens, And it can contribute to a variety of mental and physical problems. In a previous survey Depressive symptoms And rapidly Renal function Decrease in patients Chronic kidney disease (CKD). A team led by Xianhui Qin, MD (Southern China Medical University Southern Hospital), is conducting the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) to look for potential associations in adults with normal kidney function. At the start of the study, 39% of participants showed high depressive symptoms, and during a median follow-up of 4 years, 260 (6%) participants experienced rapid renal dysfunction.Depressive symptoms at the start of the study Rapid decline Decreased renal function during follow-up. Participants with frequent depressive symptoms were 1.4 times more likely to experience rapid renal dysfunction after adjustment than participants with rare depressive symptoms. “CKD is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, renal failure and mortality worldwide. Therefore, identifying more modifiable risk factors leads to early detection and prevention, which leads to CKD and its associations. It has the potential to reduce the heavy burden of complications, “says Dr. .. Qin. “Our study does not show a causal relationship, but we have shown that high depressive symptoms are significantly associated with a rapid decline in renal function in Chinese adults with normal renal function. If so, our data provide evidence of depressive symptom screening and effective psychosocial intervention. Improve prevention of CKD. “ The accompanying Pantiet Voice article provides the perspective of two kidney transplant recipients with an American-born Chinese background. Decreased renal function associated with increased risk of dementia For more information:

“Relationship between depressive symptoms and rapid renal dysfunction in adults with normal renal function” darkness, DOI: 10.2215 / CJN.18441120 “Relationship between depressive symptoms and rapid renal dysfunction in adults with normal renal function” Provided by

American Society of Nephrology





