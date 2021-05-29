Are all vaccines equally effective in preventing infections? – NIUS – Explica .co

In cases like the Seychelles, one-third of Covid cases are vaccinated, raising concerns about some vaccines.

Seychelles is the first vaccination leader in Israel. 63% of the population is vaccinated, most of whom are vaccinated against China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Israel and the United States also had high vaccination rates, significantly reducing infections. Above all, we are vaccinated with Pfizer and Modana.

Israel, USA, UK They have something in common. Seychelles, Bahrain, Maldives,Also.If you start with First three, We have them Countries with very high immunization rates in the population Those who have experienced A very significant reduction in the incidence of covid. on IsraelIn particular, the number of cases has dropped sharply in recent months.Vaccinated Pfizer.

England, What is Vaccination with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenecaRecently, it has faced several outbreaks of covids produced by Indian varieties, which caused a small rise in its curve, but they are currently topical, especially in single-dose people. It is a controlled occurrence.on USAInfection is very low, as 50% of the population is vaccinated. So they, among other things, Pfizer and Moderna.

Israel has recorded spectacular epidemiological data for four consecutive months.

1️⃣ 99.7% fewer cases since January.

2️⃣ 99% fewer critically ill patients.

3️⃣ 98.5% less deaths.

4️⃣ Effective in all age groups. (Data: @segal_eran). pic.twitter.com/tr3PkGGVsm – Gorka Orive (@gorka_orive) May 26, 2021

Like these three countries, the other three countries (Seychelles, Bahrain, Maldives) also have very high immunization rates. Seychelles,actually, 63% of the world’s most fully vaccinated countries, Before Israel. despite this, In these three countries, there is a significant recovery in the case of covid, Increased infectious diseases.Also During vaccination. In this case, you are vaccinated with another vaccine.

Maldives and Seychelles will be vaccinated, among other things, at China National Pharmaceutical Group, And AstraZeneca, sold under the name Covishield. Bahrain uses Pfizer, Kobishield, and China National Pharmaceutical.

The· Differences in vaccination effectiveness between the first three countries and the next three countries It looks very graphical For example, compare the incidence curves in Maldives and Bahrain with the incidence curves in the United States. Some conclude that this is not working well for Chinese vaccines like Sinopharm.

But what does this all show? Experts point out two things.

what Not all vaccines are equally effective in preventing transmission

what Vaccines are not a panacea. Even if you are vaccinated, it is just as important to maintain certain protective measures, such as the distance between people and indoor masks.

The· Vaccines are effective against what they have announced: preventing death and hospitalization from symbiosis. But They are not so many to avoid transmission. In fact, they weren’t designed for that purpose, as it wasn’t the most urgent thing. Many that arrive later, such as those developed at CSIC by Luis Enfanez, will be sterilizers. But what is currently being administered is not: they do not prevent infection. Y If vaccinated people become infected, they can spread the virus, even if they no longer die or enter the ICU. This is what is happening in Seychelles, Maldives, or Bahrain.

In the case of Seychelles, a warning to the world

A few months ago, Seychelles, who lives away from tourism, decided to reopen the border. For all overseas travelers. At that time, the African archipelago recorded less than 4,000 Covids and 16 deaths out of a population of 100,000.Had to do Over 60% of the population is fully vaccinated Already 70% with a single dose. But since then, the number of covid cases has skyrocketed. More than doubled, the country had to re-impose restrictions.

The· May 10, The curve of the country’s COVID cases coming from a very long valley near zero was experienced Steep uphill, 1799 registrations.But the most worrisome thing was that on the same day, the Ministry of Health announced: 37% of new cases were enrolled in people vaccinated with two doses. What happened? And why are other countries, such as Israel, with very similar (55%) proportions of the vaccinated population not suffering from this outbreak?

The· Most people vaccinated in Seychelles (57%) are vaccinated with China National Pharmaceutical and 43% are vaccinated with Covishield (AstraZeneca). Although important information is missing, the number of infected people who have been vaccinated with one vaccine and the number of people who have been vaccinated with the other are unknown. However, we know almost all cases of covid detected by vaccination (Two-thirds) are mild or asymptomatic. There is almost no hospitalization.

Eighty percent of those with covids in the Seychelles were unvaccinated. An additional 20% yes, but the Ministry of Health is not a serious case of any of these, None of the vaccinated people died of covid. Therefore, local governments ensure that what is happening matches the expectations they had. Vaccines that can reduce severe covid infections but do not provide complete vaccination..But that also needs to be taken into account There are vaccines and vaccinations.

China National Pharmaceutical: Less effective against transmission

All currently approved vaccines are 100% effective against death. They prevent you from dying in covid.But Despite being vaccinated, the situation is very different when talking about mild illnesses and infections. It depends on which one.Chinese vaccine The most inoculated synofarm in Seychelles is much less effective than the mRNA vaccine.

of PfizerMost used in Israel, Is displayed Very high effectiveness in the country to avoid infection: 94%. In addition, a study conducted in people vaccinated in the United States showed similar data for both this vaccine and the Modana vaccine.Virtually Stops the transmission of the virus and prevents what is happening in Seychelles.

vaccine China National PharmaceuticalOn the other hand, it was effective in 78% of trials for symptomatic covid. Only 63% to prevent infection, or transmission. WHO was the first non-Western vaccine to approve and approve it on May 7. But now What’s happening in Seychelles, Maldives and BahrainIs in control of it, planted Many questions about whether it really works To stop the virus.

Experts, after seeing what they see Its effectiveness in the real world is less than that shown in the trial: about 50% For symptomatic covid. This is explained in The New York Times by Australian researcher and vaccine expert Kim Malholland. “Warn” what is happening. Reasons to worry about There are 56 countries around the world who are vaccinated with this vaccine to protect themselves from Covid. It’s cheaper than others and WHO considers it “Very suitable” for resource-poor areas, Because of its simple storage requirements.

Is it a vaccine or human behavior?

The· African archipelago authorities do not explain what happened to the vaccineHowever, due to the increase in economic activity, Return from tourism After being vaccinated “They relaxed their vigilance.”.. About 500 visitors visited every day for two months. “If things get so bad that tourists stop coming, that would be a big concern,” warns the country’s tourism director. Waver Ramkarawan, The President of Seychelles “People can get infected, but they are not ill. Because of the small numbers, what is happening is normal.”

Less efficient compared to variants

The· WHO is investigating the situation and describes it as “worried.” “Some of the reported cases occur immediately after a single dose, immediately after a second dose, or between the first and second doses,” said Kate O’Brien, WHO Vaccination Officer. I explained.But The agency is also investigating which variants are in circulation in the country. It’s another piece of data that isn’t clear, It is important to know how much of what has happened can be due to the low potency of the vaccine and how much is due to the virus.

Yes it is already known A South African variant exists in Seychelles, which may give some clues, Because it has the greatest ability to evade antibodies.The· Another vaccine inoculated there, To a lesser extent, Covishield (AstraZeneca), and Studies show that this vaccine Little protection from this variant..

It is important to choose a vaccine well

The Seychelles case reminds us of the following: Even after mass vaccination, it is unlikely that the infection will stop altogether. They will not disappear. With some vaccines, the virus is more suppressed and with other vaccines it is kept less.Some scientists have already warned it For example, Sinopharm vaccine may not be an effective weapon for achieving herd immunity. Of the population it is inoculated.

Country to use it “They need to assume a significant failure rate and plan accordingly,” says vaccine expert John Moore. From Cornell University. “We need to warn people that they are still likely to get infected,” he warns in the NYT. Raina MacIntyre, a biosafety expert at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, is frank when analyzing what happened. “Vaccine selection is important.”