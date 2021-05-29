The latest Covid-19 guidelines allow India to vaccinate lactating mothers.But what about the impact on breast-fed babies?





Healthcare professionals also motivate enthusiastic patients











Waiting for specific data before being approved for use in pregnant and lactating women is a standard medical practice in modern science. The covid-19 vaccine also occupies a significant share of both unfounded reservations and national scientific research. Representative imageFlickr I agree with breastfeeding mothers The latest Covid-19 vaccination guidelines address one of the long-standing problems of vaccination of lactating mothers. The National Group of Experts on Vaccination Management for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has issued a recommendation on its effectiveness, which the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accepted, and all lactating mothers will be vaccinated with Covid-19 on Saturday. I announced that I can do it. COVID-19 vaccine (representative photo)Pinterest Why do breastfeeding mothers need to be vaccinated? When India was still on the verge of a second wave of Covid-19 infection, its transmission remained high and the virus is now affecting children as well. Most of the arguments in favor of vaccines remain fairly standard. The World Health Organization (WHO) remains cautious about vaccination of breastfeeding mothers. “It is not yet clear whether the Covid-19 vaccine will be excreted by breastfeeding. To determine the best course of action, breastfeeding developmental and health benefits, the mother’s clinical immunity to COVID-19 It should be considered along with the need for it. It is not advisable to stop breastfeeding after vaccination, “he said as part of the guidelines for vaccination of lactating mothers. Reservation for vaccination of new mothers Many countries, such as the United States, United Kingdom, and China, have begun vaccination of new mothers after weighing the associated risks and benefits. Even in India, most of the reservations for vaccines are largely due to the fact that there are no vaccines tested for efficacy or side effects in lactating women. CDC for vaccination of lactating mothers The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted on its website that vaccines have not been studied in lactating people and that data on the effects of vaccination on breast-fed babies and their effects on milk production. there is no. But at the same time, “based on how these vaccines work in the body, the COVID-19 vaccine is not considered to be a risk to lactating or lactating babies. Therefore, lactating people Can receive COVID-19 According to recent reports, lactating people COVID-19 mRNA vaccine The inclusion of antibodies in breast milk helps protect your baby. More data is needed to determine what protection these antibodies provide to the baby. “ Small study, but promising results A small study approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center examined 103 women vaccinated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. In a cohort study of these women, 30 were pregnant and 16 were breastfeeding. Immunogenicity was demonstrated in all, and vaccine-induced antibodies were found in infant umbilical cord blood and breast milk. Vaccinated women who are pregnant and not pregnant SARS-CoV2 mutant strain of concern..

..





