Health
Focusing on the Elderly Problem Elderly Problem COVID-19
Colin A. Young
Boston — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the elderly in Massachusetts particularly devastatingly, but state officials and supporters have responded to communities and organizations to meet the needs of the most vulnerable residents. The method states that it proved the strength of age. Dementia-friendly exercise in Massachusetts.
Elder Elizabeth Chen, AARP MA Governor Mike Festa and others have virtually gathered on Thursday to celebrate Elderly American Month and publish a two-year progress report called “ReiMAgine Aging, Age-Friendly Massachusetts Action Plan.” “We work to be age- and dementia-friendly during two global public health emergencies: the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing systemic racism.”
“Looking back over the past year, we have a lot to be proud of, and we will learn a lot of lessons from our communities and partners and carry them on to new common sense,” said Chen. “But we also recognize that the pandemic has shed light on existing systematic issues. Inequality, racism, digital division, age discrimination, and behavioral health needs are at the forefront of age and We continue to shape our behavior in dementia. Friendly movements. “
Of the approximately 6.9 million people living in Massachusetts in 2018, more than 1.58 million, or 23%, were over 60, according to the US Community Life Administration. This is an increase from 1.27 million residents over the age of 60 as of 2010.
Nationally, the trends are similar. According to ACL, older Americans are “one of the fastest growing demographics in the country”, with a national population aged 65 and over of 80.8 million by 2040 and 94.7 million by 2060. Is expected to reach.
Last year, it had a particularly cruel impact on older people, including Massachusetts. The virus overwhelmed many nursing homes and long-term care facilities last spring, and the average age of about 17,500 people who died of COVID-19 is 70 years. For others, the year was full of isolation and mandated distance from loved ones. Friends and neighbors.
Festa said in early 2020 that the pandemic was concerned that “it could really, really weaken the activities and efforts of age-friendly exercise.” But after reading the state’s two-year progress report to AARP, he said it was clear that “it simply didn’t happen.”
“In fact, if anything, it doubles the efforts of communities and partners, recognizing challenges such as isolation and communities, the need for affordable housing, and the efforts of ancillary housing units to acquire more of them in the community. People were all doing this, despite all the pandemics. ” “And the focused attention to what an age-friendly community is was never diminished.”
The report shows how aging service providers have partnered with other community groups, local police stations, and belief-based groups to build new networks during pandemics by delivering food to older people living alone. Explains how companies such as retailers have adopted “senior hours” to give to seniors Shoppers can have a safer experience, and with the funding of the CARES Act, seniors can join their families and Find out how technology training sessions were supported to effectively connect with friends.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created major challenges, especially for the elderly. It has brought about not only financial disasters, isolation, anxiety and fear, but also resilience, collaboration and creativity. This public health emergency. In the midst of the situation, we are a community of seniors, family caregivers, and professionals who serve them, “Governor Charlie Baker wrote in the preface of the progress report. “If all of this has a silver lining, it’s a way for organizations and individuals from every corner of Massachusetts to stand up to the pandemic and step up to care for each other.”
Secretary of Health and Welfare Marilow Sadders included the same line verbatim in the opening remarks during the event on Thursday.
According to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, as of 2020, 130,000 people over the age of 65 in Massachusetts had Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. An additional 281,000 people work here as caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s disease, providing an estimated $ 8.6 billion worth of unpaid care.
By 2025, Massachusetts is projected to increase the number of people with Alzheimer’s disease by more than 15% to 150,000. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and is becoming a more common cause of death as the country’s population ages, the association said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia deaths were 7.1% higher than average during the COVID-19 pandemic, with dementia deaths higher than expected by an estimated 524 people.
