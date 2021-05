Joe’s Cup isn’t enough for sleep-deprived people dealing with higher-level tasks — RT World News

Caffeine doses only help sleep-deprived people deal with certain simple chores, but are “less effective” to increase the effectiveness of higher-level tasks, the new U.S. Studies show.

Researchers at the Sleep and Learning Lab at Michigan State University have discovered that relying on coffee can cause serious procedural errors.their Research Published in the latest version of Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning, Memory, & CognitionWe investigated the effect of caffeine on sleep-deprived participants. However, researchers have confirmed that caffeine-containing products such as coffee can boost energy and help people stay awake, saying that caffeine helps help us focus. Denied widespread belief. “”It rarely prevents the types of procedural errors that can lead to medical errors, car accidents, etc.Kimberly Fen, Associate Professor of Psychology, who led the study, caveat.. “Sleep deprivation impairs various cognitive processesThe researchers sought to find out if caffeine could actually counteract the negative effects of sleep deprivation. To do so, they first asked 276 participants to complete the cognitive task in the evening. Then they sent some of them home to get a good night’s sleep and asked others to stay up in the lab. In the morning, everyone was given capsules containing either caffeine or placebo. Participants were asked to complete not only simpler tasks, but more tasks that required a higher degree of vigilance and attention, called placekeeping tasks.





“”Sleep deprivation has been found to impair the performance of both types of tasks, and ingesting caffeine helps people succeed in simpler tasks. However, it had little impact on the performance of most participants’ placekeeping tasks.“Fen reported. The latter is problem solving and “Other higher tasks“Pilot, surgeon, police officer and other professionals face it on a daily basis, the researchers explain. “”People may feel that they can fight sleep deprivation with caffeine, but their performance on higher level tasks may still be compromised., “According to the professor. “”This is one of the reasons why lack of sleep is so dangerous.“She added that more and more people are facing sleep deprivation problems during the coronavirus pandemic. People should prioritize sleep to avoid immune problems and other potential health and mental risks, and do not expect caffeine as a magical drug.It’s definitely not a replacement for overnight sleep.. “ Do you like this story Share with your friends!

