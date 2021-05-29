How can I lose weight over the age of 40?So eat and move for lasting results

At the age of 40, you’re usually confident in standing two feet on the ground, and thanks to the experience you’ve gained, you’ll never fall in love with tricks or cheap games. Also, it’s hard to list the number of positive returns that have been made in the last few years, but so far, not only have mental changes begun, but physical changes have also begun. is.

It’s no coincidence that 40 is a milestone in life. Hormonal changes occur in the body, slowing down the metabolic process somewhat and causing muscle loss. Pounds that are difficult to drop, especially in the abdomen, can be overlooked, but not impossible. With special care, you can save or make your dream shapes available.

Movement over 40 years old

In addition to work and family programs, many feel they do not have time to exercise. However, it is very important not only to stay in good condition but also to maintain good health. We recommend that you schedule at least two or two and a half hours of training each week. Keeping dates on the calendar is also worth keeping in the real world.

It is advisable to include strength training to avoid muscle loss, which mainly begins in women who are already menopausal. Color your exercise plan with your own weight training exercises, such as weighting or lying down or crouching, preferably twice a week.

It focuses not only on building muscle, but also on burning calories. Try fat burning exercises such as tabata and interval training.

Stress exacerbates the situation because you are more likely to eat carb-rich sweets and junk food while you are stressed. From time to time try yoga and meditation, take a long walk in the fresh air, or just read a good book.

Meal tips

It’s okay to pay attention to how you eat. Half of the plate should always be filled with fresh vegetables that contain more nutrients and fiber than meat or pasta. If possible, cook in the oven with as little fat as possible, or roast or steam.

If you’re over 40, it’s worth paying more attention to the calories you eat and trying out foods and drinks that have been shown to stimulate metabolism, such as green leafy vegetables and ginger tea.

Don’t miss breakfast. Delicious porridge with fruits and scrambled eggs relieves hunger and greatly reduces the chances of picking up sandwiches purchased at the store before lunch.

Drink as much water as you can! Water intake is also beneficial for brain function, does not accidentally reduce appetite, and has a metabolic effect. We recommend consuming 8 glasses of water a day, or at least 2 liters of water, but this also depends on your weight and height, so you can easily calculate the ideal amount.

If possible, avoid drinking alcohol as much as possible. Alcohol significantly slows down the process of losing weight and increases appetite. It can even cause sleep disorders, all of which make it difficult to get rid of greasy pads.

If you’re feeling an irresistible desire, eat one or two chocolate dice instead of healthy fat and berry-rich apples and oil seeds, or snacks. If you pay attention to it, you can achieve visible results within a few weeks.

Weekly menu has 1,300 calories

The menu should include nutritious foods, whole grains, lean meats, fruits and vegetables, and low-calorie, healthy fats that make you feel full.

