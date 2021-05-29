The Philippine Science Department will support future research on the “mix and match” of the COVID-19 vaccine.







Teddy Cambosa Due to the slow development of vaccines in the Philippines in major regions of the country, the Philippine Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has a “mix and match” strategy for the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means that you can use different brands for. Title “A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of Mixtures of Different COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccine Platforms in Adults in the Philippines”, Research said It will be led by Dr. Michel de Vera of the Philippine Society for Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (PSAAI). This study is funded by DOST. According to the initial premise and purpose of the study, the safety and immunogenicity of completing the vaccination series from the COVID-19 vaccine available in the Philippines is the supply of the most prominent and stable vaccine in the country. For research sites, the information needed for the Philippine population is generated from eight proposed research sites. These are Antipolo or Marikina, Manila, Pasig, Makati or Pasay, Muntinlupa, Quezon, Cebu, Davao. .. Data from the population further reveal unknowns associated with COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. DOST has guaranteed approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Philippine Institute for Health Research Ethics (PHREB) prior to the start of the study. Regional clinical data generated from Filipinos in the above studies may serve as the basis for guidelines / policies and may be applied by the Ministry of Health (DOH) for emergency use vaccines / vaccine platforms Can be mixed with authorization (EUA). The relevant data generated may provide the basis for DOH guidelines / policies regarding the deployment of vaccination, especially if vaccine supply is limited or in short supply. Teddy Cambosa is a graduate of BS Biology and a former campus journalist at Batangas State University.

