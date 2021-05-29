Obsessive-compulsive disorder associated with high ischemic stroke risk in later years





Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times more likely to have ischemic stroke in later years than adults without OCD, the new person said. the study.. This study was published in Stroke, a journal of the American Heart Association, a division of the American Heart Association. “The results of our study show that people with OCD have a healthy life, such as quitting or quitting, getting regular physical activity, and managing healthy weight to avoid stroke-related risk factors. It should encourage maintaining style, “said senior author Ya-Mei Bai of the study, MD, PhD, professor of psychiatry at Taipei Eimin General Clinic and National Yangming Chiao Tung University School of Medicine, both Taiwan. Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide after heart disease. Stroke is an emergency disease that usually occurs when a blood clot (ischemic stroke) blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. Less common are strokes from ruptured blood vessels that cause cerebral hemorrhage (hemorrhagic stroke). Immediate treatment is important to prevent brain damage, injury, or death in either type of stroke. The abbreviation FAST helps people remember warning signs and what to do: F-face sagging, A-arm weakness, S-voice difficulty, T-time to call 9-1-1. OCD is a general, sometimes debilitating mental health condition characterized by intrusive and unwanted thoughts, ideas, or sensations (obsessions) that people are repeatedly driven to do something. I feel (obsession). Repetitive behaviors characteristic of OCD, such as hand washing, checking things, and continuous cleaning, can significantly interfere with a person’s daily activities and social interactions. Previous studies have shown that OCD often occurs after a stroke or other brain injury. The question was whether the opposite was true. Can OCD Increase the Risk of Stroke? The investigators examined the health records of the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database from 2001 to 2010 and compared stroke risk between 28,064 adults with OCD and 28,064 adults without OCD. The average age at diagnosis by OCD was 37 years, with women and men appearing in the data almost equally. The researchers compared stroke risk for up to 11 years between the two groups. Results of analysis: -Adults with OCD were more than three times more likely to have a blood clot stroke than adults without OCD. The greatest risk was among adults over the age of 60. -OCD is an independent risk factor for ischemic stroke, even after controlling other factors known to increase the risk of stroke, such as obesity, heart disease, smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. did. -There was no difference in the risk of hemorrhagic stroke (rupture of blood vessels). Similarly, medications to treat OCD have not been associated with an increased risk of stroke. “Our findings remind clinicians to carefully monitor blood pressure and lipid profiles that are known to be associated with stroke in patients with OCD.” Some cases may have been overlooked because the study’s limitations included only the stroke of patients seeking health care, including information on the severity of the disease as well as family medical history and environmental impact. I wasn’t. This study was also observational and could only show an association between OCD and subsequent stroke. It does not prove the cause and effect. “Further research is needed to understand how the psychological processes associated with OCD increase the risk of ischemic stroke,” Bai concludes. This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





