Illinois health officials announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 802, 37 deaths





Chicago — Saturday, the Illinois Public Health Service reported 802 new, potentially confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 37 additional deaths. In addition, according to the CDC, 66% of adults in Illinois have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 49% of adults in the state have been fully vaccinated. Deaths were reported in the following counties: Bureau County: 1 man in his 50s

Carroll County: One Woman in the 90’s

Clinton County: One man from the 70’s

Cook County: 1 woman in her 40s, 1 woman in her 50s, 1 man in her 50s, 1 woman in her 60s, 5 men in her 60s, 1 woman in her 70s, 1 man in her 70s 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 man in his 60s, 1 man in his 70s, 1 woman in his 80s

Iroquois County: 1 woman in her 50s

Johnson County: One Woman in the 80’s

Kankakee County: 1 man in the 80’s

Macon County: 1 man in his 50s, 1 man in his 80s

Madison County: One Woman in the 70’s

Randolph County: One woman in the 80’s

Sarine District: One man in his 60s

St. Clair County: 1 man in the 70’s

Stephenson County: A man from the 70’s

Warren County: One Woman in the 70’s

Whiteside County: 1 woman in her 50s

Will County: 1 woman in her 50s

Williamson County: 1 man in his 50s

Winnebago County: 1 man in his 50s, 1 man in his 60s

Woodford County: One Woman in the 90’s Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,381,063 cases in 102 counties in Illinois, including 22,776 deaths. Cases range in age from less than 1 year to over 100 years. Within the last 24 hours, the institute has reported a total of 24,551,788, 61,125 specimens. As of Friday night, 1,164 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 313 patients were in the ICU and 164 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. The preliminary 7-day state-wide positive rate for cases as a percentage of all tests from May 22, 2021 to May 28, 2021 is 1.8%. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from May 22nd to May 28th, 2021 is 2.2%. As of midnight last night, a total of 11,230,429 vaccines were being given in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 55,252. On Friday, 54,773 doses were reported in Illinois.



Close modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos