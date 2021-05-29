Two-thirds of eligible Californians receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination.Nation





San Jose, California — two-thirds of Californians over the age of 12 — 65.9% — was vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once before it was expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend on a summer trip. .. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 69.3% of residents over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once and 53.6% have been fully vaccinated. Of the residents aged 65 and over who prioritized vaccination early, 90.5% have received at least one vaccination and 71.6% have been fully vaccinated. The number of positive vaccinations was consistent with the new COVID-19 cases, low rates of hospitalization and mortality. On Friday, the county in California reported 1,319 new cases, according to data tracked by the press. The average number of cases in the state for seven days is 1,677 per day. San Bernardino County reported the newest case with 207 cases, followed by Los Angeles County with 203 cases and Sacramento County with 112 cases. This was followed by Kern County, San Diego County, and Riverside County. There were also 1,161 patients admitted to California with COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday. This was a 1.2 percent decrease from the previous day. This is the lowest number since at least March 29, 2020 and the earliest data available. And there were 272 patients in the intensive care unit bed, down 4.2% from the previous day, about half of the 545 ICU patients on March 29, last year, just weeks after the pandemic. The low number of cases and hospitalizations means that there are few deaths from the virus. On Friday, the California county reported 48 deaths, with an average of 51 deaths over a seven-day period. Death data is based on when the death was publicly reported, not necessarily when it occurred. Los Angeles County, the state’s largest and most devastated county, reported 12 deaths, followed by Santa Clara County with 7 and San Bernardino County with 5. This was followed by Solano, Alameda, and Turea counties. In the Bay Area, Alameda County has reported 64 new cases and 3 deaths, for a total of 88,837 cases and 1,684 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. Contra Costa County reported 42 deaths, zero deaths, a total of 69,574, and 799 deaths. San Mateo County reported 13 and 3 deaths, for a total of 42,069 and 576 deaths. Santa Clara County reported 11 and 7 deaths, for a total of 119,017 and 2,142 deaths. Seven cases were reported in San Francisco, with no new deaths, for a total of 36,633 cases and 542 deaths.

..





