Researchers in the United States have found that the drug blocks severe COVID-19 symptoms in mice containing mutants





Click here for the latest information on this story Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — US researchers have discovered a drug that could be a breakthrough tool in the treatment of patients with COVID-19, including a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have found that the drug diABZI has severe COVID-in mice infected with multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, as described in a paper published in Science Immunology on May 18. 19 We have found it to be very effective in preventing symptoms. Researchers have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 hides and evades activation of interferon, a protein that signals the presence of the virus in airway epithelial cells. This delays the immune response and can cause the virus to infect the respiratory tract.

Researchers sought to investigate additional immune pathways. They focused on diABZI, which is characterized as a STING agonist. STING agonists are drugs that activate STING, which represents the stimulation of the interferon gene. The team was also considering experimenting with another type of STING agonist, cyclic dinucleotide. However, they said these drugs were less available and less potent than diABZI. A total of 129 mice with COVID-19 were treated with diABZI. Mice treated with the drug had less weight loss and lower viral load when measured relative to the control group. "Few drugs have been identified as game changers in blocking SARS-CoV-2 infection. This paper states that a single dose can therapeutically activate the initial immune response, a South African mutant B. The first paper to show that it is a promising strategy for controlling viruses, including 1.351. Professor of the University of Pennsylvania, News Release. DiABZI has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada, but Cherry could be effective against many other respiratory viruses such as the common cold and parainfluenza virus. It states that it has sex. "We are currently testing this STING agonist against many other viruses," says Cherry. "It is very important to remember that SARS-CoV-2 is not the last coronavirus we see and needs protection."

