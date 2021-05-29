Health
Indiana’s needle and needle replacement program delayed the development of HIV. Now it’s in JeopardyExBulletin
Five years ago, drug abusers had access to clean needles as needle replacement was approved in rural Scott County, Indiana, to control the worst HIV outbreaks in the United States. Now it may close the exchange.
Scott Simon, Host:
Scott County, Indiana, had the worst HIV outbreak in rural America in 2015. The cause was IV substance abuse, and the county accepted and fought a needle exchange program. Currently, the number of HIV cases has dropped dramatically, and Scott County members may close the exchange. Mitch Legan reports from member station WFIU.
MITCH LEGAN, BYLINE: A small manufacturing county received national attention when the use of IV drugs led to hundreds of new cases of HIV. Mike Pence, then Governor of Indiana, approved Scott County’s needle replacement as an emergency measure.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
Mike Pence: I don’t support needle change as a drug opposition policy. But this is a public health emergency.
Regan: Since then, health caretaker Michelle Matane has sought to help residents become accustomed to changing needles.
MICHELLE MATERN: I think many people have forgotten what happened in 2015 and their experience as a community.
Regan: In the worst case of outbreaks, the county saw 22 new HIV infections per week. Last year there was one in all. Health officials have acknowledged the achievement of needle replacement. However, two of the three county commissioners say it leads to overdose and allows drug use. Neither allows NPR to interview, but Mike Jones at a recent meeting.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
MIKE JONES: One of the things I’m really struggling with is not being accountable. I don’t know where I am-how do I get someone to tell me, is it enough?
Regan: People working in county needle change say it’s hard for many to see needle change as a starter kit for drug users. Kelly Hans suffered from addiction before the outbreak and is now working as an HIV tester in the county.
(Bag Lastlings Sound Bite)
Kelly Hans: These are our cotton. And it is used for injection to filter when they are trying to pull up. Many are back-in my time you cut out a cigarette filter, put it in it and put it through the cigarette filter.
Regan: Approximately 170 drug users use needle change every month. Hans said it could be the only access to testing, healthcare and recovery services.
Hans: I didn’t know what the resources for 2015 were. And if I come in and say, I’m having a hard time, I’m in an aggressive addiction, someone can help me, for example, I was afraid of that decision.
Regan: There are more than 300 needle and needle replacement programs nationwide. Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shown that it helps reduce the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV and overcome substance abuse. Jerika Hall says that’s exactly what the program did for her.
Jerika Hall: It’s not just about changing needles. It also means that people treat you like a human being.
Regan: Former US surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams attended the same conference and praised Scott County’s needle replacement as a gold standard.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
Jerome Adams: I’ve seen syringe service programs across the country. I’ve been to Canada and have seen how they do it in Canada. And the way you’re doing it here is the way it’s supposed to be done.
Regan: But the commissioner says there is a cure for HIV and is dissatisfied with the lack of recovery.
(Sound bite for archived recordings)
Jones: And worse for first responders to someone in Narkan, they leave the endoplasmic reticulum. No-nothing happens.
Regan: Health officials warn about what’s happening in West Virginia. HIV cases are skyrocketing as elected officials crack down on needle exchanges. Scott County, Indiana states that Matane can move to a harm reduction program without a needle, but he doesn’t think it’s just as effective. She expects an increase in HIV infection to follow.
For NPR News, I’m Mitch Legan from Bloomington.
(Music sound bite)
