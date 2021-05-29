Oregon Coronavirus: 376 New Cases, 1 Death





On Saturday, the Oregon Health Department reported 376 new estimated and confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death associated with COVID-19. A new figure is coming As some fully vaccinated Oregons Throw away their masks in a social setting and dive into their old routine without reservation. But experts in the fields of psychology and behavioral science, even fully vaccinated people, set foot in friends’ homes for dinner, throw away masks, return to the office, Join the crowd.. vaccine: Oregon reported a newly administered dose of 31,325 on Friday, including 15,280 and the rest from the previous day. The current moving average is 27,472 times daily. If there are new cases by county: Benton (4), Clatsop (38), Clatsop (2), Colombia (6), Couse (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deshuts (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Clatsop (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Lynn (11), Malfur (2), Marion (43) , Multnomah (59), Pork (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39), Yamhill (16). Who died: The 2,666th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who was positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had no fundamental conditions. Hospitalization: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon continue to decline, dropping to 257 occupied beds on Saturday, three less than on Friday. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, three fewer than on Friday. Since it started: Oregon reported 201,004 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,666 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 3,927,367 vaccinations and has fully vaccinated 1,831,484 people. — Janet Eastman | 503-294-4072 [email protected] | @janeteastman







