Oregon reports one more COVID-19-related death and 376 new cases





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There was one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, with 2,666 deaths in the state, the Oregon Health Department reported Saturday. OHA also reported 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state total to 201,004. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported on Saturday that 31,325 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 15,280 doses were given on Friday and 16,045 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 27,472 times per day. Oregon currently administers a total of 2,190,895 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,594,896 first and second doses of Moderna, and 141,576 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. .. As of Saturday, 1,831,484 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,230,411 people who have taken at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 257, three fewer than on Friday. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than on Friday. The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days was 1,834, a decrease of 15.2% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 274. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Benton (4), Clatsop (38), Clatsop (2), Colombia (6), Couse (3), Crook (4), Curry (2). ), Deschutz (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Clatsop (11), Lane (28), Lincoln ( 1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39), Yamahill ( 16). The 2,666th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had no fundamental conditions. county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 970 15 Benton 3,192 twenty two Cracker mass 18,281 223 Kratosop 1,010 8 Columbia 1,827 29 Kuus 2,144 36 Crook 1,201 twenty two curry 666 Ten Deshoots 9,634 79 Douglas 3,538 75 Gilliam 64 1 Grant 529 6 Harney 382 8 Hood river 1,204 32 Jackson 11,227 143 Jefferson 2,304 38 Josephine 3,472 72 Klamath 4,674 73 lake 462 7 Lane 13,483 152 Lincoln 1,398 twenty one Rin 5,330 76 Misfortune 3,562 63 Marion 22,809 316 tomorrow 1,130 16 Multnomah 39,479 606 pork 3,872 53 Shaman 62 1 Tillamook 662 Four Umatira 8,401 86 Union 1,464 twenty three Warowa 187 Five Wasco 1,418 28 Washington 26,293 238 Wheeler 34 1 Yang Hill 4,639 78 78 State-wide 201,004 2,666 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/28 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 55 1 56 1.8% Benton 280 6 286 2.1% Cracker mass 843 59 902 6.5% Kratosop 54 0 54 0.0% Columbia 95 8 103 7.8% Kuus 102 1 103 1.0% Crook 76 3 79 3.8% curry 27 2 29 6.9% Deshoots 435 37 472 7.8% Douglas 167 18 185 9.7% Gilliam 0 0 0 Not applicable Grant 33 0 33 0.0% Harney 14 Four 18 22.2% Hood river 67 3 70 4.3% Jackson 422 twenty two 444 5.0% Jefferson 67 7 74 9.5% Josephine 240 7 247 2.8% Klamath 221 3 224 1.3% lake 32 0 32 0.0% Lane 1,990 37 2,027 1.8% Lincoln 148 1 149 0.7% Rin 424 twenty one 445 4.7% Misfortune 74 11 85 12.9% Marion 871 68 939 7.2% tomorrow twenty three 2 twenty five 8.0% Multnomah 2,084 80 2,164 3.7% pork 162 8 170 4.7% Shaman Four 3 7 42.9% Tillamook 39 0 39 0.0% Umatira 210 12 222 5.4% Union 99 1 100 1.0% Warowa Five 1 6 16.7% Wasco 42 Five 47 10.6% Washington 1,419 64 1,483 4.3% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yang Hill 1,202 twenty two 1,224 1.8% State-wide 12,028 517 12,545 4.1% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 12,195 1,878 14,073 13.3% Benton 149,471 4,855 154,326 3.1% Cracker mass 476,352 28,729 505,081 5.7% Kratosop 36,248 1,740 37,988 4.6% Columbia 45,288 2,490 47,778 5.2% Kuus 49,591 2,607 52,198 5.0% Crook 20,623 1,535 22,158 6.9% curry 11,924 563 12,487 4.5% Deshoots 205,033 11,935 216,968 5.5% Douglas 86,938 3,957 90,895 4.4% Gilliam 1,304 45 1,349 3.3% Grant 6,864 462 7,326 6.3% Harney 4,471 429 4,900 8.8% Hood river 33,628 1,739 35,367 4.9% Jackson 230,282 16,964 247,246 6.9% Jefferson 20,982 2,144 23,126 9.3% Josephine 79,856 4,064 83,920 4.8% Klamath 53,492 5,337 58,829 9.1% lake 5,933 462 6,395 7.2% Lane 522,286 16,261 538,547 3.0% Lincoln 45,498 2,732 48,230 5.7% Rin 152,005 9,621 161,626 6.0% Misfortune 27,388 5,226 32,614 16.0% Marion 369,762 34,176 403,938 8.5% tomorrow 7,880 1,352 9,232 14.6% Multnomah 1,111,433 59,998 1,171,431 5.1% pork 76,363 5,110 81,473 6.3% Shaman 1,484 72 1,556 4.6% Tillamook 16,036 661 16,697 4.0% Umatira 70,148 9,389 79,537 11.8% Union 22,607 1,847 24,454 7.6% Warowa 3,393 189 3,582 5.3% Wasco 36,282 1,773 38,055 4.7% Washington 687,173 43,545 730,718 6.0% Wheeler 752 32 784 4.1% Yang Hill 153,087 7,647 160,734 4.8% State-wide 4,834,052 291,566 5,125,618 5.7% Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

