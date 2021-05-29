Connect with us

Oregon reports one more COVID-19-related death and 376 new cases

8 seconds ago

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There was one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, with 2,666 deaths in the state, the Oregon Health Department reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state total to 201,004.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Saturday that 31,325 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 15,280 doses were given on Friday and 16,045 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 27,472 times per day.

Oregon currently administers a total of 2,190,895 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,594,896 first and second doses of Moderna, and 141,576 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. .. As of Saturday, 1,831,484 people had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,230,411 people who have taken at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 257, three fewer than on Friday. There are 56 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than on Friday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days was 1,834, a decrease of 15.2% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 274.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Benton (4), Clatsop (38), Clatsop (2), Colombia (6), Couse (3), Crook (4), Curry (2). ), Deschutz (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Clatsop (11), Lane (28), Lincoln ( 1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39), Yamahill ( 16).

The 2,666th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had no fundamental conditions.

countyThe total number of cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker97015
Benton3,192twenty two
Cracker mass18,281223
Kratosop1,0108
Columbia1,82729
Kuus2,14436
Crook1,201twenty two
curry666Ten
Deshoots9,63479
Douglas3,53875
Gilliam641
Grant5296
Harney3828
Hood river1,20432
Jackson11,227143
Jefferson2,30438
Josephine3,47272
Klamath4,67473
lake4627
Lane13,483152
Lincoln1,398twenty one
Rin5,33076
Misfortune3,56263
Marion22,809316
tomorrow1,13016
Multnomah39,479606
pork3,87253
Shaman621
Tillamook662Four
Umatira8,40186
Union1,464twenty three
Warowa187Five
Wasco1,41828
Washington26,293238
Wheeler341
Yang Hill4,63978 78
State-wide201,0042,666

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release

ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) received 5/28

countyNegative ELRPositive ELRELR totalPositive rate
Baker551561.8%
Benton28062862.1%
Cracker mass843599026.5%
Kratosop540540.0%
Columbia9581037.8%
Kuus10211031.0%
Crook763793.8%
curry272296.9%
Deshoots435374727.8%
Douglas167181859.7%
Gilliam000Not applicable
Grant330330.0%
Harney14Four1822.2%
Hood river673704.3%
Jackson422twenty two4445.0%
Jefferson677749.5%
Josephine24072472.8%
Klamath22132241.3%
lake320320.0%
Lane1,990372,0271.8%
Lincoln14811490.7%
Rin424twenty one4454.7%
Misfortune74118512.9%
Marion871689397.2%
tomorrowtwenty three2twenty five8.0%
Multnomah2,084802,1643.7%
pork16281704.7%
ShamanFour3742.9%
Tillamook390390.0%
Umatira210122225.4%
Union9911001.0%
WarowaFive1616.7%
Wasco42Five4710.6%
Washington1,419641,4834.3%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yang Hill1,202twenty two1,2241.8%
State-wide12,02851712,5454.1%

Cumulative ELR

countyNegative ELRPositive ELRELR totalPositive rate
Baker12,1951,87814,07313.3%
Benton149,4714,855154,3263.1%
Cracker mass476,35228,729505,0815.7%
Kratosop36,2481,74037,9884.6%
Columbia45,2882,49047,7785.2%
Kuus49,5912,60752,1985.0%
Crook20,6231,53522,1586.9%
curry11,92456312,4874.5%
Deshoots205,03311,935216,9685.5%
Douglas86,9383,95790,8954.4%
Gilliam1,304451,3493.3%
Grant6,8644627,3266.3%
Harney4,4714294,9008.8%
Hood river33,6281,73935,3674.9%
Jackson230,28216,964247,2466.9%
Jefferson20,9822,14423,1269.3%
Josephine79,8564,06483,9204.8%
Klamath53,4925,33758,8299.1%
lake5,9334626,3957.2%
Lane522,28616,261538,5473.0%
Lincoln45,4982,73248,2305.7%
Rin152,0059,621161,6266.0%
Misfortune27,3885,22632,61416.0%
Marion369,76234,176403,9388.5%
tomorrow7,8801,3529,23214.6%
Multnomah1,111,43359,9981,171,4315.1%
pork76,3635,11081,4736.3%
Shaman1,484721,5564.6%
Tillamook16,03666116,6974.0%
Umatira70,1489,38979,53711.8%
Union22,6071,84724,4547.6%
Warowa3,3931893,5825.3%
Wasco36,2821,77338,0554.7%
Washington687,17343,545730,7186.0%
Wheeler752327844.1%
Yang Hill153,0877,647160,7344.8%
State-wide4,834,052291,5665,125,6185.7%

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

