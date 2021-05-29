Alabama COVID-19 vaccination rate plummeting worries health leaders





The pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama has fallen to levels not seen since the early days of the vaccination campaign, even though less than 30% of Alabama’s population has been fully vaccinated. I will. According to Alabama Public Health Service statistics, the number of recent gunners was the same as in January, when vaccine supply was still very limited. Authorities are worried that many people simply refuse to fire. In short, the threat of the new coronavirus remains unnecessarily high. “It’s very painful because we have vaccines and we have vaccines in every corner of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant to the State Department of Health. Due to lack of demand, some vaccination facilities have been closed and some areas are considering refusing to ship vaccines. Opera Squid’s East Alabama Medical Center is “very low in demand” and has abundant vaccine supplies, so after a second injection to a patient on June 14, the local clinic will be closed. Said. Alabama’s vaccination coverage is superior to that of neighboring Mississippi, as approximately 28% of the population is fully vaccinated. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the disease caused by the new coronavirus has killed approximately 11,140 people, making COVID-19 the eighth worst state-wide mortality rate in the country. Over the past two weeks, the moving average of new cases per day in Alabama has decreased by 134, a decrease of approximately 33%. However, the proportion of states with 210 new cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks was the second worst in the country. The state has terminated mandatory face mask rules and many companies have returned to near normal, but it was not immediately clear whether those changes led to a high rate of new cases. Relation: In the case of COVID-19, some Alabama schools will come online as the overall number declines.

