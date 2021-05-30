



By Siddhi Jain

May 28, New Delhi (IANSlife) Obesity has tripled in the last 40 years and was called “a pandemic in itself” by the United Nations in 2020. Obese people suffer from Covid-19 complications and are prone to death, heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, fatty liver, chronic kidney disease. Diet, lack of exercise, social environment and genetics are the major triggers for obesity.

In addition, consumption of ultra-processed foods, fast food restaurant meals, soft drinks, and industrially processed convenience foods containing salt, sugar, fat, and additives leads to obesity. Obesity not only adversely affects respiratory and heart problems, but is also a major risk factor for stone formation in the body. Considering amazing facts and statistics, let’s zoom in on issues such as gallstones that are the result of obesity on this World Digestive Day.

Opinion by AGI Director and Senior Consultant Nirmaljeet S Malhi — Gastrociti, Ludhiana and Debasis Datta, Senior Consultants for Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists at Fortis Hospital in Kolkata and Overseas Advisors for the Royal College of Physicians in London.

How is Body Mass Index related to bile duct stones?

Body mass index (BMI), defined as weight (kilograms) divided by height squared (centimeters), is a measure of body fat applied to adults, with results ranging from underweight to obesity. Over 135 million people in India are obese (BMI> 30 kg / cm2). Currently, as BMI increases, the risk of non-heart disease increases exponentially.

People who eat a high-fat diet, live a sedentary lifestyle, and are obese develop gallstones, which leads to bile duct stones. When cholesterol, calcium salts, and bilirubin are deposited in the gallbladder, they form gallstones. The gallbladder contains digestive juices called bile, which are sent to the small intestine via the bile ducts. In some cases, stones formed in the gallbladder slide into the bile ducts and are trapped in the bile ducts. These are known as common bile duct (CBD) stones.

Stones in the bile ducts can cause pain, block the bile ducts, and damage the liver, pancreas, and digestive system. People with bile duct stones usually feel pain around the upper abdomen, back or shoulders, and ribs. Some people can also develop jaundice, which can cause the skin and eyes to appear yellow with fever and / or chills. A subset of patients can develop pancreatitis due to common bile duct stones, a major medical emergency, and can die in 5-10% of cases if not treated in time. When such symptoms occur, it is essential to seek timely medical inventions and receive the necessary treatment.

Treatment of bile duct stones with advanced technology

Doctors can confirm the diagnosis through imaging tests such as medical history, physical examination of the abdomen, blood tests, and ultrasonography of the abdomen. When the diagnosis is uncertain, endoscopic ultrasonography (EUS) or MRCP has emerged as the optimal modality. Treatment of common bile duct stones is done by a special endoscopic procedure called ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography). The dye is injected into the bile ducts during this procedure, providing clear visibility for finding the bile duct stones that are causing the obstruction. It is removed by making a small incision in the area called the nipple in the upper part of the small intestine.

ERCP has been used for decades in the diagnosis and treatment of bile duct stones. But today, technological advances have redefined medical care in India. Currently, there are procedures such as cholangiography that enable faster and more accurate treatment, reduce the risks associated with repetitive procedures, and improve the patient’s quality of life when common bile duct stones are difficult to remove. .. This treatment is used to treat bile duct stones and older patients who cannot be treated with traditional methods. A small straw-like tube with a camera and a light at the end is used to disassemble the stone. The doctor monitors the position of the stone on the screen and uses a small probe attached to the tube to burst the stone.

Reduce obesity to prevent bile duct stones

Although complete control of gallbladder problems is unavoidable, people can take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of developing stones and related symptoms and complications. Reducing overweight and obesity is essential to prevent stones in the gallbladder and bile ducts. Healthier food choices and regular exercise can greatly help prevent obesity. You can limit your energy intake from sugar and total fat, increase your consumption of vegetables, fruits, grains and nuts, and do more than 60 minutes of physical activity a day.

Lifestyle changes are the key to weight loss, but new endoscopic approaches such as intragastric balloons and endoscopic sleeve dysplasia are new additions to the arsenal of gastroenterologists to tackle obesity. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), women and people over the age of 40, obesity, and a family history of stones are prone to develop gallstones or bile duct stones. Gallbladder problems are now usually easily managed by professionals. The main solution for managing stones is to spread awareness about the root cause and potential treatment options available.

