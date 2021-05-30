Seven new deaths and 220 coronavirus cases reported in LA County





Los Angeles, CA — On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department confirmed seven new deaths and 220 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, public health has identified 1,243,712 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 24,338 people. Of the seven deaths reported on Saturday, three died over the age of 80, two were between the ages of 65 and 79, one was between the ages of 50 and 64, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49.

There are currently 273 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, 18% of whom are in the intensive care unit. The test results are available to more than 6,750,000 individuals, with 17% testing positive. The daily test positive rate is 0.3%.

While the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Los Angeles County has continued to decline slightly over the past month, health officials say that people continue to be vaccinated and maintain safety practices, especially on holiday weekends. Said it was important. Public health officials said that if all people at the Memorial Day rally were fully vaccinated, they could meet indoors and outdoors without the need for masking or distance. However, if guests from multiple households are not vaccinated, they should wear masks and, preferably outdoors, away from others.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer also said she and her department had deep sympathy for friends and family who were saddened to lose their loved ones on this anniversary. “We are all pleased that this Memorial Day looks very different from the previous Memorial Day. We are very relieved that many of us will be able to meet again with family and friends,” she said. Told. “If you’re celebrating with an elderly person and haven’t been vaccinated, use a mask outdoors to celebrate safely, stay away, or virtually go. All unvaccinated yet We encourage people to have time to get vaccinated. The vaccines provide the best. They protect and keep infections in LA counties low. “

Until Thursday, June 3rd, all county-operated vaccination sites, city sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites will be vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine or for the first time for all 18 years and older. Bring the vaccinated person. For the second vaccination schedule, you will have the opportunity to win a pair of tickets for the 2021-2022 home season of either LA Kings or LA Galaxy. The award will be awarded to the two residents. Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for vaccination. Health officials in Los Angeles County have continued their efforts to reach a vaccination-averse community and announced a partnership with gang rehab organization Homeboy Industries to announce a range of public services that encourage COVID-19 vaccination. “Equity remains at the core of our vaccination efforts, so we partner with Homeboy Industries to ensure that justice-affected residents understand the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19. We are proud to be able to do it, “county director Hilda Solis said in a statement. “The impact and hesitation of COVID-19 on our community due to previous negative interactions that some of our justice populations may have experienced in their involvement with the health system and government. Campaigns on overcoming are important. “ Homeboy Industries, led by Father Greg Boyle, has been working for over 30 years as a social re-entry program for former gang members and imprisoned people. In a statement, Boyle said, “2020 was difficult. There was a lot of sadness in what each of us did, not only about the loss of lives, but also about the loss of how things are managed. Thankfully, the vaccine is a gift and gives us the best protection from COVID-19. “ Boyle has appeared in one of the public service ads, others featuring Homeboy Industries employees and those who have benefited from the service. The announcement focuses on the importance of getting vaccinated and overcomes the hesitation in taking shots and the impact of the virus on the community. The Latin and black communities have been hit hardest since the outbreak of the pandemic. Residents of Latino / a have been blamed for COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county, but the county’s figures released this week show that for the first time in a pandemic, black residents have the highest rates of infection, hospitalization and death. It shows that. The black and Latin American communities also have the lowest immunization rates in the county. As demand for vaccines across the county is declining, health officials are stepping up efforts to bring mobile vaccination programs into the affected communities rather than waiting for residents to visit mass vaccination sites. I am. According to the county, Homeboy Industries is already involved in the effort and has helped promote more than 575 vaccinations so far. At last week’s event, the vaccine distribution was accompanied by food gifts and diapers and wipes. As of May 15, 14-day cumulative prevalence among blacks was 45 per 100,000, 26 per 100,000 Latino, and white, according to county statistics released this week. There are far more than 24 people and 11 Asians. High case rates were naturally converted to black residents, with hospitalization rates and 14-day cumulative mortality rates of 1.06 per 100,000, twice that of Latin Americans and three times that of Asians and Caucasians. “The change in the largest percentage of case burdens borne by black residents represents a major change in the people currently being disproportionately affected by the virus in Los Angeles County,” Feller said Thursday. She directly pointed out the delay in vaccination rates in the black community as the reason for the sudden change. As of May 23, only 40% of black residents aged 16 and over in Los Angeles County had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This is comparable to 48% of Latino residents, 62% of Caucasian residents and 71% of Asian residents. “If we can’t close the vaccination gap right away, we’ll see again this tragedy over the imbalances that have the most devastating health consequences associated with the virus,” Feller said. .. “… you’ll have to do a better job of vaccination to actually fill this gap at the case rate …. this is an African-American resident, a black resident here in LA County. For the first time, we are currently experiencing most cases, the highest adjusted hospitalization rates, and, very sadly, the highest mortality rates. “ As of Friday, the county had a total of 9,564,035 vaccinations, including more than 5.5 million first doses and more than 4 million second doses. Of the counties over the age of 16, 63% have been vaccinated at least once and 51% have been fully vaccinated. Of those over the age of 65, 85% have been vaccinated at least once and 72% have been fully vaccinated. — City News Service

