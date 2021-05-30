With 175 active cases of COVID-19, Cascade County is still leading the state





The state posted 69 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of active confirmed reports in Montana to 778. Cascade County is currently leading the state for 20 consecutive days with 175 active cases in the county after adding four new cases on Saturday. Currently, 8,902 people have recovered and 170 have died in the county. Cascade County has been leading the state in active proceedings since May 9. According to the state website covid19.mt.gov, the virus has caused 109,394 recovery, 1,613 deaths and 64 active hospitalizations in the state. The state has tested 1,379,285 against the coronavirus, which is 1,852 more than Friday. The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11. To date, the total dose of COVID-19 vaccine has totaled 809,739 doses. There are 390,340 inhabitants who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ravalli County leads the state with new cases with 14 new reports added for a total of 50 active cases within the county. Flathead County and Yellowstone County each added nine new cases. Yellowstone County has the second highest number of active cases in the state, with 124 active cases. After adding seven new active cases on Saturday, Gallatin County currently has 54 active reports. Lake County and Missoula County each added five proceedings. Carbon County and Silver Bow County each added four cases. Lewis and Clark County and Stillwater County each added two proceedings. Several counties have added one new active case, including Beaverhead County, Deer Lodge County, Musselshell County, and Powder River County. Nicole Garten is a government watch reporter for the Great Falls Tribune. You can email her at [email protected] support coverage of Great Falls and Cascade County, at the top of the page[購読]Find the link and subscribe to Tribune.

