Illinois coronavirus: 37 dead, 802 new cases, less positive





The free fall of COVID-19 infection in Illinois continued on Saturday, and public health officials announced 802 new cases of respiratory illness reported in one day since mid-March. The latest cases were diagnosed with 61,125 tests, and the state-wide average positive rate dropped to a record low of 1.8%. This figure suggests that the coronavirus is spreading at the slowest pace since it first hit the state over a year ago. Illinois has recorded less than 1,000 new cases in all but one day of the past week. Previously, it hadn’t happened since early July. What’s more, COVID-19 hospitalization occupies 1,164 beds on Friday night, as low as it has been since early March. On the worst days of the pandemic, that number jumped over 6,000. New COVID-19 cases per day Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here. However, the virus killed 37 people, including a woman in Cook County in her 40s. Of the approximately 1.4 million confirmed infections throughout the pandemic, 22,776 have died in Illinois. Infectious diseases have plummeted in the past month as more people are vaccinated. An additional 54,773 doses were given throughout the state on Friday. So far, 41% of all Illinois inhabitants, including 49% of adults, have been fully vaccinated. However, the demand for vaccines is declining rapidly. The state averaged 55,252 doses per day last week, only half of what it was a month ago, the lowest dose since late February. Authorities say more people are needed to get their shots to control the pandemic. The Chicago Public Health Service hosts seven vaccination clinics throughout the city on Sundays. 95th St. Farmers Market, 1827 W. 95th St.

Logan Square Farmers Market, 3107 W. Logan Blvd.

Montrose Beach, 4400N.Lake shore drive

Douglas Park, 1401S.Sacramento drive

Market Park, 6734 S. Kedzie Ave.

Washington Park, 5531S.King drive

Monclair Community, 6814W. Lightwood Avenue. In addition, the city offers free Six Flags tickets to vaccinated people on its site throughout the weekend. They also bring doses directly to residents over the age of 65 who demand it, as well as the gateway to people with disabilities or underlying medical conditions. For help finding city appointments, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. For sites on the outskirts of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

