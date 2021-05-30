Nonprofit Mission22 Donates High-Tech Stress Prevention System to PTSD Veterans





Mission22, a non-profit organization that provides treatment programs for post-traumatic stress disorders and suicide awareness and prevention, has partnered with Solace Lifesciences to work with veterans in need of the 100th pack of NuCalm, a high-tech stress relief technology. Donated to. .. NuCalm is a neuroscience and technology aimed at relieving stress through a disc placed inside the left wrist at the 6 acupressure points of the pericardium. The disc reportedly sends a signal that activates the brain’s natural relaxation system by interrupting the adrenaline response. Solace Lifesciences donated approximately $ 500,000 worth of NuCalm to Mission 22 for distribution to veterans. Mission 22 has partnered with numerous organizations across the United States to raise awareness of veterans’ issues, involve veterans in treatment programs, and create resources for the community. Navy Veterinarians Walk Hundreds of Miles to Raise Veterinarian Mental Health Awareness “”For many veterans, PTS does not disappear over time. It can disrupt their lives for years, decades, “he said. A pack of 20 NuCalm discs sells for $ 80, and a pack of 60 discs sells for $ 240. “When the brain becomes traumatized, physiological and biochemical changes occur, and a person is constantly hypervigilanced as to” fight or escape. ” It is impossible to heal and recover in this condition, and it has the ability to create deep relaxation for NuCalm. , Cell recovery, and recovery that is very important to the healing process, “said Jim Pool, president and CEO of Solace Lifesciences, in a statement. “Within minutes, NuCalm brakes the stress response, making it easy, drug-free, and on-demand.” The Department of Veterans Affairs actively began tracking annual veterans suicide numbers in 2005. The numbers for 2019 and 2020 have not yet been finalized, The total for 2005-2018 is over 80,000. Get the FOX News App Since 2008 Authorities report that more than 6,000 suicides involving veterans are involved each year. By comparison, Pentagon casualties report It shows that about 7,000 American soldiers have dedicated their lives to their country since 2001.

