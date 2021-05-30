Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Where States and Territories Stand

Toronto-Initially 16 weeks, many states and territories now have shorter wait times between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario is the latest state to announce a timeline change for its second vaccination on Friday. The announcement was made on the same day that the National Advisory Board on Immunization changed its guidance and recommended that a second vaccination be provided “as soon as possible”.

CTVNews.ca analyzes that states and territories have begun a second vaccination due to the fluid deployment of vaccines across the country.

Alberta: The state has not yet officially announced plans to reduce the time between doses, but will announce them early next week. But Alberta’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Dina Hinshaw said The state expects to be in a position to reduce the time between the first and second doses.

British Columbia: State announced On Thursdays, we recommend halving the waiting time and reducing the dosing interval to 8 weeks.

Manitoba: On Friday, Johannu Botha, leader in the operation, planning and logistics of the Manitoba Vaccine Task Force, said: Said in the announcement The state expects residents to receive a second dose by the end of July. This announcement follows similar forecasts made at the beginning of the month.

New Brunswick: Dr. Jennifer Russell, Director of State Health, Said on wednesday New Brunswick will offer a second dose in the coming weeks. No official timeline has been given. A second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is already available to some people.

Newfoundland and Labrador: The state has not yet issued an official statement on whether the time between doses will be reduced. According to the government site, The second dose will be given between July and September.

Northwest Territories: On March 10, the government announced that all residents over the age of 18 could book their first and second dose reservations. According to the government According to the statement, most communities in the region have had first and second vaccination opportunities.

Nova Scotia: on Wednesday, State announced From early June, the dose difference will be reduced by 2-4 weeks.

Nunavut Territory: According to the government websiteA second vaccination is already underway in the region, with approximately 57% of adults in Nunavut already fully vaccinated.

Ontario: on Friday, Premier Doug Ford Announces Ontario will open access to a second dose starting next week for people over the age of 80. The second dose is then open to other age groups and demographic groups. A second dose of AstraZeneca is already available.

PEI: Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison Public clinics The state will reduce vaccine appointment intervals from 16 weeks to 12 weeks to 14 weeks.According to the state New 5-step planIt is estimated that 50% of residents over the age of 12 will be fully vaccinated by August 8.

Quebec: Announced by Health Minister Christian Duvet On Thursday, the state plans to reduce the minimum time between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca to eight weeks. Dube also said the state will announce plans to accelerate a second dose of Pfizer and Moderna next week.

Saskatchewan: State announced On Wednesday, a second dose of AstraZeneca will be provided to residents within a few weeks. As of Saturday, anyone over the age of 70 or who received the first dose before March 15th can now book a second dose.Prefecture Said in a statement on Saturday People with cancer and those who have had an organ transplant will receive a letter by mail that can prioritize receiving a second dose.

Yukon: The second dose is already in progress In the area, there are clinics that will offer a second dose to people over the age of 18.