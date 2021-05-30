Rare COVID-19 blood clots associated with the cold virus, according to German scientists





German researchers said they believed they found a rare but serious cause based on laboratory studies. Blood coagulation Event among some people who received COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson. In a study that has not yet been reviewed by experts, researchers said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine, which uses an adenoviral vector (a cold virus used to deliver vaccine material), has part of its payload. Sending to the cell nucleus, the coronavirus protein can be misread. They suggest that the resulting protein can cause thrombotic disorders in a small number of recipients. read more: The proportion of COVID-19 vaccine-related thrombi can reach 1 in 55,000: NACI Scientists and drug regulators in the United States and Europe are looking for an explanation for the cause of a rare but deadly blood clot with a decrease in platelet count. This has stopped or restricted the use of AstraZeneca and J & J vaccines in some countries. Other scientists have proposed competing theories about the state of coagulation. Trend story Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s new home improvement program:

Hub defeats Reefs in OT to force Round 7 The story continues under the ad Johnson & Johnson said in an email statement: “We are working with healthcare professionals and health authorities around the world to support the ongoing investigation and analysis of this rare event. We look forward to reviewing and sharing the data as it becomes available. AstraZeneca declined to comment.















2:32

British Columbia woman develops rare thrombosis after AstraZeneca vaccination





British Columbia Woman Develops Rare Thrombosis After AstraZeneca Vaccination – May 6, 2021

Researchers at Goethe University Frankfurt and other sites have found vaccines that use a different technology called messenger RNA (mRNA), such as those developed by BioNTech SE in collaboration with partners Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Applies only to fluids found inside cells, not to the nucleus of. “All mRNA-based vaccines should represent safe products,” the treatise states. read more: Risk of blood clots: Comparison of COVID-19 vaccine with common medications, travel and smoking This paper suggests that vaccine manufacturers using adenoviral vectors can sequence peplomers “to avoid unintended splice reactions and increase the safety of these medicines.” View link »

