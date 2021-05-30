Aspergillosis: New cases of fungal infections reported in COVID-19 patients after black, white, and yellow fungi | Literature Information | J-GLOBAL Science and Technology Link Center Health News





New Delhi: Like other fungal infections while India is working on increasing cases of black fungus or zygomycosis among COVID-19 patients White bacteria and yellow bacteria have also been reported in Japan. A new fungal infection called aspergillosis has now been reported in Vadodara, Gujarat. By May 27, a total of 8 infections had been reported. What is Aspergillosis? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aspergillosis is an infectious disease caused by aspergillus, a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people smoke Aspergillus spores daily without getting sick. However, people with weakened immunity or those with lung disease are at increased risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus. Types of health problems caused by Aspergillus include allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections of other organs. Types of aspergillosis There are four types of aspergillosis. they are – 1. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) -Causes shortness of breath, cough and wheezing. People with other lung problems such as asthma or cystic fibrosis are more likely to develop ABPA. 2. Invasive aspergillosis- People with weakened immunity, such as those with cancer or AIDS, are more likely to have invasive aspergillosis. This infection is dangerous because it can invade lung tissue and spread to the kidneys and brain. If invasive aspergillosis is not treated, it can lead to infectious pneumonia. 3. Aspergilloma- People with tuberculosis and other lung diseases are more likely to get Aspergillus tumor. In this type of infection, exposure to fungi can cause the growth of fungi called fungal bulbs. Fungal spheres are composed of fungi, blood clots, and white blood cells that can grow and damage lung tissue. However, fungal spheres do not infect other body organs. 4. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis -People with lung diseases such as tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and sarcoidosis are at risk for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis. Fungal infections can cause serious damage to the lungs. Symptoms of aspergillosis According to the CDC, different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms. 1. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) Wheezing

Dyspnea

cough

Fever (rarely)

Allergic symptoms 2. Invasive aspergillosis heat

Chest pain

cough

Vomiting blood

Dyspnea 3. Aspergilloma (fungal sphere) cough

Vomiting blood

Dyspnea 4. Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis Weight loss

cough

Vomiting blood

Malaise

Dyspnea Is it contagious? According to the CDC, aspergillosis cannot spread between humans or between humans and animals from the lungs. Treatment of aspergillosis Antifungal drugs such as itraconazole and voriconazole are used for treatment. People with severe cases of aspergillosis may need surgery.

