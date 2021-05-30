To date, it has been vaccinated more than 10.5 million times, and 53.5% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.





Harrisburg, PA (WETM)– – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that as of 12:00 am on May 29, 832 additional cases of COVID-19 were added, bringing the total to 1,201,375 throughout the state. There are 1,107 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 278 patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.More data available here. The 14-day moving average hospitalization trend per day peaked in 2,661 patients, just below the spring 2020 peak height of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020, after peaking. It is declining.You can find a moving average of 14 days from the start of the pandemic Here .. The state-wide positive rate for the week of May 14-20 was 4.5%. Most accurate Daily data is available on the website ,When Archive data is also available .. As of Friday, May 28, 11:59 pm, a Pennsylvania death certificate confirmed 16 new deaths and reported a total of 27,203 deaths due to COVID-19. County-specific information and state-wide maps COVID-19 data dashboard. Vaccine highlights Federal data representing all 67 counties: As of Saturday morning, May 29, Pennsylvania was the first to administer the vaccine to 58% of the population, ranking 9th, according to the CDC. th Among all 50 states of the first dose given at the rate of the population.

Among all 50 states of the first dose given at the rate of the population. As of Saturday morning, May 29, 53.5% of Pennsylvania over the age of 18 were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 29, Pennsylvania was ranked fifth.th Within all 50 states of the total dose administered. State-wide data representing 66 counties within the Ministry of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: Vaccine providers have been vaccinated a total of 10,520,581 times as of Saturday, May 29th.

4,664,953 people have been fully vaccinated. On a 7-day moving average, more than 56,185 people are vaccinated per day.

1,578,335 people have been partially vaccinated. In other words, I was vaccinated once with two doses of vaccine.

6,243,288 people are receiving at least the first dose. A total of 10,749,200 doses will be allocated this week by May 29. This week, 297,520 first / single doses will be assigned. This week, 297,520 second doses will be assigned.

To date, a total of 10,520,581 doses have been administered by May 29. First / single dose: 6,243,288 doses Second dose: 4,277,293 doses

Fully vaccinated people can choose not to wear masks indoors or outdoors, as directed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), unless the company or organization requires them. There are 161,851 people who test positive for viral antigens and are considered possible cases, and 638 people who test positive for serology and have either COVID-19 symptoms or high-risk exposure. There are 4,594,728 individuals who have been negative so far. In licensed nursing homes and personal care homes, COVID-19 has 71,707 residents and 15,407 employees, for a total of 87,114 in 1,592 different facilities in all 67 counties. Of the total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,278 have occurred in residents of long-term care or personal care facilities.You can find the breakdown of the county here. Please note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported by the death certificate. The number of deaths for residents and employees of nursing homes and personal care homes is taken from the PA-NEDSS mortality data. This is because this information is not in the death registration data. Approximately 28,739 people in all cases are health care workers. The Ministry of Health is committed to providing vaccines to all Pennsylvanians in an ethical, impartial and efficient manner. All Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.use Vaccine finder To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you. A Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Guide Describes the current process for retrieving. Pennsylvanians who have questions about the vaccination process can call the Ministry of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Describes the current process for retrieving. Pennsylvanians who have questions about the vaccination process can call the Ministry of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. All places and amounts of vaccination are COVID-19 vaccine distribution web page ..

.. Vaccine dashboard data You can also find it on the website to find out more about the doses given and to provide demographic information.

You can also find it on the website to find out more about the doses given and to provide demographic information. The· Unite for COVID Weekly Update Is a summary of available news and answers to the most pressing vaccine questions. Delivered directly to your inbox each week.

Is a summary of available news and answers to the most pressing vaccine questions. Delivered directly to your inbox each week. You can find frequently asked questions Here .. The Wolf administration emphasizes its role in helping Pennsylvania reduce the spread of COVID-19. Vaccine with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best defense layer.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbows, not your hands.

Clean the surface frequently.

If you are particularly ill, stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you need to go out, you should wear a mask during business or in places where it is difficult to maintain a proper social distance.Fully vaccinated people can participate Some activities No mask.

No mask. Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone a part of the battle.Free apps can be found at Google Play store And that Apple App Store Search for “covidalertpa”. Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Laboratory Photos, Graphics

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos