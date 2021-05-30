Health
More states relax protracted viral rules as vaccination rates rise
As vaccination rates rise and infections decline, more US cities and states are avoiding prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts lifted the mask requirement on Saturday, the day after New Jersey withdrew its mission. In New York City and Chicago, authorities have reopened public beaches, although winds and cool temperatures have kept crowds away.
“Welcome back, Chicago,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a video release. “The lakeside is open.”
Chicago’s Navy Pier has also reopened retail store And after the pandemic was forced to close for months in a busy tourist destination, restaurants, carnival rides, tour boats and cruises.
This is another sign of progress that reflects increasingly positive health data. On Saturday, the Illinois Public Health Service reported 802 new confirmed possible infections, the second lowest daily total in the last six months.
For businesses across the country, improved outlook and long weekend vacations provided the opportunity for customers to return to shopping directly.
The Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania opened its doors to customers on Friday for the first time in about 14 months. I still need a mask.
To survive the pandemic, the business switched to internet ordering, sidewalk sales, and virtual writers events.
“We had to be creative and we had to pivot,” said store manager Alex Bullbaker. “Our readers and customers are great. It’s a rainy weekend, but the bookstore is full.”
Minnesota lifted all state-wide coronavirus restrictions on bars and restaurants on Friday, but local governments can maintain their own social distance and mask rules.
According to the latest report, about 50% of the US population receives at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Numbers From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Vermont has the highest immunization rate in the country, with nearly 70% of its population receiving at least one vaccination. The Governor is expected to lift all pandemic-related restrictions once 80% of Vermont’s eligible population receives at least one dose. This is a milestone that the state is expected to reach next week.
In the neighboring state of Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker lifted the mask obligation on Saturday, but certain locations, including public transport, still require a face cover. The state also still encourages unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors or in public places.
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky threw the opening ceremony at Fenway Park before the Red Sox played the Miami Marlins on the first day Massachusetts dropped the crowd size limit. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said about 24,000 tickets were sold.
“It’s a very bright moment,” Warensky told reporters and encouraged people to get vaccinated. “It’s been a really long year, and we’ve seen some really, really dark times …. we’re excited to be back so far.”
According to Massachusetts authorities, 78% of all adult residents have been vaccinated at least once.
“New cases have fallen 94% since peaking in January,” Baker said Friday, announcing the end of regulation. “Hospitalization has dropped by about 90% from peak times. This advance has made it possible to lift all remaining COVID restrictions across the Commonwealth.”
Virginia relaxed distance and capacity restrictions on Friday.President Joe Biden celebrate Progress of a visit to a rock climbing gym in northern Virginia.
Millions of Americans planned to travel on long weekends, and the airport reported some of their highest traffic since the pandemic began.
