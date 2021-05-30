Sussex County COVID-19 May 29, 2021





Sussex County, NJ – On May 28, Sussex County officials reported that there were 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths. The next report is June 1st. As of May 28, a total of 14,455 COVID-19 outbreaks occurred in the county, 303 died and 14,021 recovered coronavirus cases. Two previously reported positive cases have been reassigned outside the county. In new jersey Rt rate rose slightly to 0.81 Numbers above 1 as of May 29 indicate that the virus is spreading. State mortality continues to decline as the percentage of positive tests increases. Sign up for the Sparta newsletter Our newsletter will bring you local news you can trust. You have successfully registered for the TAPinto Spartan newsletter. According to the State Department, there were another 190 coronavirus infections and 16 COVID-19 deaths on May 28 in New Jersey. New Jersey Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard It is reported that 23,531 people died and 887,306 confirmed coronavirus-positive cases.The· Mortality rate is 2.65% As of May 29, 14,295,753 New Jersey residents were tested, according to the dashboard. Essex County has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths among 2,689 coronavirus-related deaths and the second highest number of positive tests in the state with 84,499 positive tests. Bergen County has the highest number of positive tests in the state at 89,657 and the second highest number of deaths at 2,569. The number of cases in Middlesex County is 84,624, the third highest, and the number of deaths from coronavirus is 2,109, the third highest. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, data on Sussex County variants are as follows: 183 cases of the most popular subspecies B.117.

3 cases of B.1.525

141 cases of B.1.526

17 cases of B.1.526.1

8 cases of B.1.429

Two examples on P.1.

2 examples on P.2

5 cases of B.1.427 State officials announced Hospitalization was 559on Saturday. Of the people in the hospital, 384 are in the intensive care unit, 73 are on ventilator, and 94 are discharged on May 29 for medical / surgical reasons. did. As of May 29, there are a total of 8,985,130 people, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. vaccine Residents of New Jersey received 4,905,414 first doses and 4,039,661 second doses / complete vaccinations. As of May 29, Sussex County received a total of 131,979 doses, with 73,761 first doses and 62,840 second doses / complete vaccinations. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States is currently 33,251,717 cases and 594,304 coronavirus deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.78%.California Has the highest COVID-19 deaths and cases in the United States 63,236 people were killed and 3,788,585 people were killed. Sussex County COVID-19 Positive Cases and Deaths: Andover Autonomous Region 56

Andover Township 773, 126 dead

Branch Building Autonomous Region 70

Byram Township 808, 9 dead

Frankford Township 578, 34 dead

Franklin Autonomous Region 531 killed 2 people

Fredon Township 285, 4 dead

Green Township 348, which killed 6 people

Hamburg Steak 359, 5 dead

Hampton Township 485 killed 3 people

Hardyston Township 883, 13 dead

Hopatcon Autonomous Region 1,603 people, 16 dead

Lafayette Township 186, 1 dead

Montague Township 321, 3 dead

Newton Town 825, 23 dead

Ogdensburg Autonomous Region 283, 5 dead

Sandyston Township 168, 1 dead

Sparta Township 1,905, 18 dead

Stanhope Autonomous Region 382, ​​3 dead

Stillwater Township 343, 2 dead

Sussex Autonomous Region 152, 1 death

Vernon Township 2,131 dead, 19 dead

Wantage Township 980, where 9 people died The COVID-19 test in Sussex County is only available through local medical facilities. Check them out Website for more information. Tests available: Vaccination location COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Test kit at home You can use it. Human Services Division, NJ We have set up a hotline for residents in need of assistance in dealing with stress and anxiety during a health crisis. The hotline is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 9 pm-866-202-4357. Patterson’s St. Joseph Health offers a free helpline for the hearing impaired at 973-870-0677, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. To access the state COVID-19 hotline, dial 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 or send your NJCOVID to 898-211. Deliver local news to your inbox for free every day. Subscribe to TAPinto Newton or Spartan Or like us TAPinto Newton facebook And TAPinto Sparta facebook

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos