For NHS staff, the Covid vaccine “can be compulsory”



Nadhim Zahawi commented on Sunday morning (Photo: PA Wire)

Coronavirus jabs could be mandatory for NHS workers, the Vaccine Minister confirmed.

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on Sunday morning: After they have been vaccinated.

“There is precedent for this, and obviously surgeons are vaccinated against hepatitis B, so that’s what we absolutely think.”

The government has previously argued that British people should choose whether to get vaccinated, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated that it is not obligatory.

Others suggested that persuasion was a better route to mandating jabs, and workers suggested that the move would be “threatening” medical staff.

About 10% of NHS staff are currently unvaccinated, according to reports.

However, jabs could soon become a condition of employment for medical services, The Sunday Telegraph..

The rapid deployment of vaccines in the United Kingdom has so far seen a little less than 40 million first doses and 25 million second doses.

The deployment was completely voluntary, and the minister was surprised at the high level of uptake among the British, despite vaccine repellent and vaccine hesitation in the margins.

Johnson said in November: It’s not the way we do things in this country.

“We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I reject anti-vaxxers propaganda altogether, they are wrong.”

Labor’s shadow cabinet minister, Tangham Debonair, said it was not a good idea to “threate” NHS staff to vaccinate.







The Shadow Commons leader told Sky News: “Given the hiring crisis in some parts of the NHS, I think it’s much more important to work with staff than to oppose them.

“Threatening staff, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

She said the UK Public Health Service and the NHS were successful when working with people to address questions and answer questions about jabs.

“I hope the government will work with the NHS and social care staff.”

Meanwhile, Zahavi said UK regulators are still considering whether to provide jabs to children.

He told Sky News: ‘Our own regulator has not yet approved vaccination of children.

“Before vaccination of a child, we need to make sure that the vaccine is incredibly safe.”

Pfizer Jab has been approved for use by regulators in the European Union, the United States and Canada at the age of 12, and Zahavi has “infrastructure” in place to jab British children as needed. I said there is.

