Latest figures for COVID-19 in Canada on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The latest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada as of 4:00 am EST on Sunday, May 30, 2021. There are 1,376,734 confirmed cases in Canada. Canada: 1,376,734 confirmed cases (37,808 activities, 1,313,448 resolutions, 25,478 deaths).

There were 2,459 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 99.48 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 20,613 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 2,945.

38 new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 275 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 39. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.1 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 67.04 per 100,000.

34,650,354 tests have been completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,302 confirmed cases (104 activities, 1,192 resolutions, 6 deaths).

There were 9 new cases on Saturday. The proportion of active cases is 19.92 per 100,000. A total of 72 new cases have occurred in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average for the new case is 10.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 1.15 per 100,000.

269,620 tests have been completed.

Prince Edward Island: 202 confirmed cases (12 activities, 190 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were no new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 7.52 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 2 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

There are 161,545 completed tests.

Nova Scotia: 5,530 confirmed cases (566 active, 4,880 resolved, 84 dead).

There were 33 new cases on Saturday. The proportion of active cases is 57.79 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 317 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 45.

Four new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 7 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 1. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.1 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 8.58 per 100,000.

804,578 tests have been completed.

New Brunswick: 2,191 confirmed cases (144 activities, 2,004 resolutions, 43 deaths).

There were 10 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 18.43 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 76 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 11.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 5.5 per 100,000.

Testing of 340,787 is complete.

Quebec: 369,728 confirmed cases (4,499 activities, 354,104 resolutions, 11,125 deaths).

There were 410 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 52.47 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 2,829 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is 404.

Seven new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 44 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 6. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 129.74 per 100,000.

9,177,627 tests have been completed.

Ontario: 529,510 confirmed cases (14,423 activities, 506,361 resolutions, 8,726 deaths).

There were 1,057 new cases on Saturday. The proportion of active cases is 97.89 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 8,736 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1,248.

Fifteen new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 127 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 18. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.12 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 59.22 per 100,000.

14,993,169 tests have been completed.

Manitoba: 50,499 confirmed cases (4,635 activities, 44,819 resolutions, 1,045 deaths).

There were 357 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 336.05 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 2,522 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for the new case is 360.

Three new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 17 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 2. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.18 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 75.77 per 100,000.

792,850 tests have been completed.

Saskatchewan: 46,464 confirmed cases (1,408 activities, 44,519 resolutions, 537 deaths).

There were 179 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 119.46 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 974 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 139.

One new death was reported on Saturday. A total of 11 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 2. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.13 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 45.56 per 100,000.

852,373 tests have been completed.

Alberta: 226,855 confirmed cases (8,474 activities, 216,167 resolutions, 2,214 deaths).

There were 406 new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 191.64 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 3,223 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 460.

Eight new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 44 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 6. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.14 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 50.07 per 100,000.

4,497,687 tests have been completed.

British Columbia: 143,581 confirmed cases (3,529 activities, 138,360 resolutions, 1,692 deaths).

There were no new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 68.55 per 100,000. Over the last 7 days, a total of 1,852 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 265.

There were no newly reported deaths on Saturday. A total of 25 new deaths have been reported in the last 7 days. The 7-day moving average of newly reported deaths is 4. The 7-day moving average of mortality is 0.07 per 100,000. The overall mortality rate is 32.87 per 100,000.

2,712,172 tests have been completed.

Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (zero activity, 82 resolutions, 2 deaths).

There were no new cases on Saturday. In the last 7 days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 4.76 per 100,000.

9,129 tests have been completed.

Northwest Territories: 127 confirmed cases (2 activities, 125 resolutions, 0 deaths).

There were no new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 4.43 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The 7-day moving average for the new case is zero.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is zero per 100,000.

23,227 tests have been completed.

Nunavut Territory: 648 confirmed cases (12 active, 632 resolved, 4 dead).

There were no new cases on Saturday. The percentage of active cases is 30.49 per 100,000. In the last 7 days, a total of 10 new cases have occurred. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 1.

No deaths have been reported in the last week. The overall mortality rate is 10.16 per 100,000.

15,514 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 30, 2021.

Canadian press

