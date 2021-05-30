Researchers find benefits of exoskeleton therapy for people with multiple sclerosis





Representative image Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): According to the results of a new study, exoskeleton therapy improves mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with multiple sclerosis (MS). A team of (MS) experts led a pilot randomized controlled trial of robotic exoskeleton-assisted motor rehabilitation (REAER) effects on mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with substantial MS-related disabilities. did. Their results show that REAER is likely to be an effective intervention and is a promising treatment for improving the lives of MS patients. People with multiple sclerosis typically experience both motility and cognitive impairment, and there are few treatments to control the range of debilitating symptoms. This lack of treatment options is a major problem for people with multiple sclerosis, especially those with neuropathy associated with multiple sclerosis. Previous studies have shown that motor rehabilitation, such as walking, is an effective approach to symptomatology management, and some studies show that even a single motor rehabilitation intervention can improve both mobility and cognition. Suggests. Nevertheless, the effectiveness of motor rehabilitation for mobility and cognitive outcomes in people with multiple sclerosis with significant disability is lacking. Adaptive exercise rehabilitation approaches such as weight-supporting treadmill training and robot-assisted gait training have not shown compelling results. In addition, adaptive interventions lack significant interactions between patients and therapists that may improve efficacy. In this pilot study of 10 participants with severe MS-related neuropathy, researchers investigated the use of robotic exoskeletons to manage symptoms. Rehabilitation exercises using robotic exoskeletons are a relatively new approach that allows participants to walk on the ground in a progressive regimen with close involvement with the therapist. The Foundation has dedicated EksoNR to MS research to facilitate further research in this area. The story continues Compared to traditional gait training, REAER allows participants to walk as much as they need to achieve functional adaptation-through intense neurophysiological demands-to improve cognition and mobility. be connected. The effects on brain activity patterns were studied using the functional MRI function of the Kessler Foundation’s Rocco Hortenzio Neuroimaging Center. The researchers compared participants’ improvement after 4-week REAER with 4-week traditional gait training to examine functional mobility, gait endurance, cognitive processing speed, and brain connectivity. The result was positive. Compared to traditional gait training, 4-week REAER is associated with significant improvements in functional mobility (? P2 = .38), cognitive processing speed (? P2 = .53), and brain connectivity results. was doing. Thalamus and ventromedial prefrontal cortex (? P2 = .72). Dr. Sandrov, senior research scientist at the Kessler Foundation and director of the Institute for Motor Nerve Rehabilitation, said: “Improvements within this time frame indicate that exercise may change the way multiple sclerosis is treated. Exercise is associated with many areas of the brain that can improve and function over time. It’s a very powerful action, including the network. “ “Treatment with robotic exoskeletons has shown the potential to improve the lives of people with both mobility and cognitive impairment, a cohort most likely to benefit from this new technology. , This is especially exciting, “said Dr. Androwis of Reed. Author and research scientist at the Kessler Foundation’s Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering. “We are eager to design a larger trial to further study these effects. Based on the initial results, this approach may be superior to current standard therapies. I’m optimistic. “(ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos